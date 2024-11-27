4 . Virat Kohli

With Faf du Plessis moving to Delhi Capitals (DC), Virat Kohli is expected to take over the captaincy of Royal Challengers Bengaluru again (RCB) for the upcoming season. Kohli had previously led RCB from 2013 to 2021, delivering mixed results, including a runner-up finish in 2016. He was retained for Rs 21 crore, and no serious captaincy candidates were selected by RCB in the IPL Mega Auction 2025.