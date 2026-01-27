Virat Kohli to Haris Rauf: 7 star players fans will miss in ICC T20I World Cup 2026

5 . Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan - The former Pakistani skipper has not been seen playing any T20I game since December 2024. Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson recently revealed the reason behind not picking Rizwan for the ICC tournament and said, ''The role we have for our keeper is someone through the middle, batting at five or six. You are not comparing the same, as Rizwan is a top-order batter. There's no spot in that role for a wicketkeeper.'' Pakistan picked Usman Khan and Mohammad Nafay as wicketkeepers in the squad.