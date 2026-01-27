FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

Virat Kohli to Haris Rauf: 7 star players fans will miss in ICC T20I World Cup 2026

Cricket fans are set to miss several top players in the upcoming ICC T20I World Cup 2026, scheduled to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Check out these players.

Aseem Sharma | Jan 27, 2026, 05:06 PM IST

1.Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli - One of the greatest cricketers of the current generation announced his retirement from T20I after Team India clinched the previous edition of the World Cup in 2024. In May 2025, he even announced his retirement from Test cricket.

2.Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone
Liam Livingstone - Former Kohli's RCB teammate and English all-rounder, missed out on World Cup selection by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for the upcoming edition of the T20I World Cup.

3.Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma - T20I World Cup-winning captain of Team India, also announced his retirement after lifting the title in 2024. Like Kohli, Rohit Sharma also announced his retirement from Test cricket in May last year. Both star players are prepping hard for the 50-over World Cup, scheduled to be played in 2027 in South Africa.

4.Steve Smith

Steve Smith
Steve Smith - Despite his red-hot form in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26, Steve Smith missed out on selection for the T20I World Cup 2026. However, he played his last T20I game in February 2024.

5.Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan
Mohammad Rizwan - The former Pakistani skipper has not been seen playing any T20I game since December 2024. Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson recently revealed the reason behind not picking Rizwan for the ICC tournament and said, ''The role we have for our keeper is someone through the middle, batting at five or six. You are not comparing the same, as Rizwan is a top-order batter. There's no spot in that role for a wicketkeeper.'' Pakistan picked Usman Khan and Mohammad Nafay as wicketkeepers in the squad.

6.Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer - Team India's ODI vice-captain, who recently replaced Tilak Varma in the ongoing 5-match T20I series against New Zealand, will not be seen playing in the ICC T20I World Cup 2026 after Varma's return to the squad.

7.Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal - Yashasvi, who was a part of the previous edition of the T20I World Cup, missed out on selection from the squad due to the 'problem of plenty' for selectors. Emergence of top-order batters like Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Sanju Samson has resulted in Jaiswal's snub from the squad.

