IND vs SL: Is Shreyas Iyer only batter to score three consecutive T20I fifties? Here are the others

They are other Indian batters also who have also achieved the same feat.
One player who has been on a roll in the T20I series against Sri Lanka is sure Shreyas Iyer. The batter has been one of the most consistent players for India of late and on Sunday, he hit yet another fifty, which was his third consecutive half-century against Sri Lanka in as many games.
Chasing a huge total of 184, India were reeling for 44/2, it was then that Iyer came out to bat and went on to score yet another unbeaten 74 off 44 deliveries at Dharamshala to help the hosts seal the series.
While fans praised the 27-year-old, who recorded yet another fifty, they are other Indian batters also who have also achieved the same feat. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and now Shreyas Iyer are the only four Indians to score three consecutive T20I fifties for India.
Let's have a look at when and where they achieved this incredible feat.
1. Virat Kohli (2012)
Virat Kohli was the first Indian to achieve this milestone and had first hit three back-to-back fifty-plus scores in 2012. He scored 69, 70 and 50 runs respectively.
2. Virat Kohli (2014)
Virat Kohli repeated his heroics in 2014 as well and scored 72*, 77 and 66 runs respectively.
3. Virat Kohli (2016)
In the year 2016, Virat Kohli, the then-captain scored 90* runs in 55 balls, 59* runs in 33 balls, and ended the Australia series with 50 runs in 36 balls.
4. Rohit Sharma (2018)
After Virat Kohli, it was time for Rohit Sharma to shine as he smashed 89, 56, 97 runs in the year 2018.
5. KL Rahul (2020)
Post that, young gun KL Rahul took the responsibility to be impactful as he scored 54, 56 and 57* in 2020.
6. KL Rahul (2021)
Stylish batter KL Rahul continued his good form and in 2021 scored 69, 50 and 54* runs.
7. Shreyas Iyer (2022)
Adding his name to the list is young batter, Shreyas Iyer. He played spectacular knocks as he started the series with 57* runs in 28 balls, followed by 74* runs in 44 balls, and lastly 73* runs in 45 balls.