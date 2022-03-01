IND vs SL: Is Shreyas Iyer only batter to score three consecutive T20I fifties? Here are the others

They are other Indian batters also who have also achieved the same feat.

One player who has been on a roll in the T20I series against Sri Lanka is sure Shreyas Iyer. The batter has been one of the most consistent players for India of late and on Sunday, he hit yet another fifty, which was his third consecutive half-century against Sri Lanka in as many games.

Chasing a huge total of 184, India were reeling for 44/2, it was then that Iyer came out to bat and went on to score yet another unbeaten 74 off 44 deliveries at Dharamshala to help the hosts seal the series.

While fans praised the 27-year-old, who recorded yet another fifty, they are other Indian batters also who have also achieved the same feat. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and now Shreyas Iyer are the only four Indians to score three consecutive T20I fifties for India.

Let's have a look at when and where they achieved this incredible feat.