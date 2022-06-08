As Virat Kohli gains 200 million followers on Instagram, a look at other Indian athletes that follow

Former India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli, who has been rested for the South African series at home, gained 200 million followers on Instagram.

The batter shared a special video with his fans after achieving this feat and wrote, "200 mil strong Thanks for all your support insta fam".

WATCH:

While he has become the most followed Indian athlete on Instagram, who are the others, let's have a look as of June 8, 2022.