As Virat Kohli gains 200 million followers on Instagram, a look at other Indian athletes that follow

While Virat Kohli become the most followed Indian athlete on Instagram, who are the others, let's have a look.
Former India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli, who has been rested for the South African series at home, gained 200 million followers on Instagram.
The batter shared a special video with his fans after achieving this feat and wrote, "200 mil strong Thanks for all your support insta fam".
WATCH:
While he has become the most followed Indian athlete on Instagram, who are the others, let's have a look as of June 8, 2022.
1. MS Dhoni
Following Virat Kohli is former Indian skipper MS Dhoni who as of June 8, 2022, has 38.6 million followers. The wicketkeeper-batter is hardly active on social media, but that has not disrupted his social media following.
(Photo: MS Dhoni Instagram)
2. Sachin Tendulkar
Next with 34.7 million followers is batting legend Sachin Tendulkar. The Master Blaster is surely active across all social media platforms and keeps sharing old memories with fans.
(Photo: Sachin Tendulkar Instagram)
3. Rohit Sharma
Current all format Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is next on the list with 24 million Instagram followers. Be it brand promotions to posting photos with his family, the 'Hitman' is active on the photo-sharing app.
(Photo: Rohit Sharma Instagram)
4. Hardik Pandya
Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 new franchise Gujarat Titans (GT) won their inaugural season under the leadership of skipper Hardik Pandya. The all-rounder, who has 21.5 million followers, keeps posting about his wife and son Agastya.
(Photo: Hardik Pandya Instagram)
5. Suresh Raina
Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 'Chinna Thala' was missed in the IPL 2022. However, the man, who has 20.1 million followers on Instagram, could be seen making a comeback next season.
(Photo: Suresh Raina Instagram)