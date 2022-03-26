While Jadeja, Shreyas Iyer will lead in IPL 2022, how much did former skippers Dhoni, Gambhir score as captains?

A look at the players who scored the most runs as captains in the IPL.

The stage is set and in a few hours, the mega event of India, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will begin with the finalists of the last edition Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all set to lock horn in Mumbai.

The 15th edition will see two teams apart from the already existing eight teams -- Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) -- battle it out for the trophy.

While some of the teams have retained their core group of players, as well as their captain, many will be seeing a new face stand at the toss. In fact, as many as four players will make their captaincy debut this season.

Talking about captains, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni have both ended their captaincy tenure with the top two positions of most runs as IPL captains. A look at the other players who scored the most runs as captains in the IPL.