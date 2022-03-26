While Jadeja, Shreyas Iyer will lead in IPL 2022, how much did former skippers Dhoni, Gambhir score as captains?

A look at the players who scored the most runs as captains in the IPL.
The stage is set and in a few hours, the mega event of India, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will begin with the finalists of the last edition Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all set to lock horn in Mumbai.
The 15th edition will see two teams apart from the already existing eight teams -- Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) -- battle it out for the trophy.
While some of the teams have retained their core group of players, as well as their captain, many will be seeing a new face stand at the toss. In fact, as many as four players will make their captaincy debut this season.
Talking about captains, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni have both ended their captaincy tenure with the top two positions of most runs as IPL captains. A look at the other players who scored the most runs as captains in the IPL.
1. Virat Kohli - Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
Termed as the 'Run Machine', Virat Kohli had arrived at the Challengers Bangalore (RCB) camp in 2008 and since then, he has made sure to grab the attention of all.
He had been one of the core members of RCB's batting unit and from the 2011 season, the Delhi batsman just took his game to another level. He was soon appointed as the vice-captain to Daniel Vettori in 2012 and later took over the captaincy in 2013.
So far, as a skipper, Kohli has managed to score 4881 runs for RCB, and he became the captain with the most runs in IPL history.
The batting maestro was in fact at the peak of his powers in the 2016 IPL season as he scored 973 runs in that one season. However, despite all this, the man failed to clinch the IPL trophy in the last thirteen years.
He has now given up the captaincy and RCB in the 15th edition will be led by Faf du Plessis.
2. MS Dhoni - Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
Making the nation sad by saying that he won't be leading Chennai Super Kings (CSK) anymore, MS Dhoni stands second on the table of captains with a high number of runs as a skipper.
The 'Thala' of CSK had plied his trade for the Chennai franchise since the IPL inception in 2008 before turning out to play for Rising Pune SuperGiant (RPS) for a couple of seasons. The man in has scored 4475 runs to date.
Captain Cool has also been one of the most successful skippers in the cash-rich tournament as he has helped CSK win the title four-time, in 2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021.
Now with Ravindra Jadeja appointed as skipper, MS Dhoni's positive character and the ability to see things from behind the stumps will surely help the new captain in his captaincy.
3. Gautam Gambhir - Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
From playing cricketer to retiring and becoming a politician and commentator, Gautam Gambhir knows it all. While he retired from international cricket in December 2018, the Delhi-born cricketer witnessed a successful IPL career, both as a batsman and as captain for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
After being bought by KKR in IPL 2011, he made sure the franchise was crowned champions in 2012. His aggressive approach had even proved vital in 2014 as well.
In 2012, Gambhir had scored the most runs by any captain and ended with 590 runs after Chris Gayle. In his entire IPL career as a captain, the southpaw had managed to register 3518 runs and now secures the third spot in the list of most runs as a captain in IPL history.
4. Rohit Sharma - Mumbai Indians (MI)
After CSK, if there is a team that is as successful as them, it is the Mumbai Indians (MI), whose fortunes changed after Rohit Sharma became the skipper.
Starting his IPL career in 2008 after the Hyderabad-based franchise Deccan Chargers picked him up at an ordinary auction price, the man had left an indelible mark as he empowered his team. Later, in IPL 2011, Mumbai decided to get the local boy into the team and it proved to be very useful.
Under Rohit's leadership, MI won five editions of the IPL in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020. Talking about runs as a skipper, the 'Hitman' has scored 3406 runs and is fourth on the table.
He will be leading the side yet again in the 15th edition as well. He is in fact, the only skipper in this list to be leading the side in the 2022 season.
5. David Warner - Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
Australian batsman David Warner is known to be ruthless against most bowling attacks and he has proved this on numerous occasions. It was in IPL 2014, that Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) wanted this powerhouse in the team and the bid proved to be a decisive move.
In 2015, the Aussie was handed over the captaincy duties and Warner shouldered the responsibility of doing the bulk of scoring as the captain.
The southpaw, in fact, most times, led the Hyderabad franchise from the front as Warner has scored 2931 runs. Warner claims the fifth spot among players with the most runs as a captain in IPL history.
However, this new season, Warner, will not be the skipper and won't even represent the Orange Army as after the issues in the 2021 season, the man was released and later picked by Delhi Capitals (DC).