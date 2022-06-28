IND vs ENG: Active Indian batters with most runs against England in Test cricket

let's look at active Indian batters who have piled up the most runs against the English side.
The Indian cricket test team is all set to take on England in the fifth and final rescheduled 5th game. After the Test match, the Men in Blue will be playing three One-Day Internationals and three T20 Internationals in England in the month of July.
Leading 2-1, India could have taken on England in the fifth Test in Manchester, however, Covid-19 hit and eventually the match was deferred.
Now with the match rescheduled, there are many players who will be the focus of the game. Legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar has been the highest run-scorer (2535 runs in 32 Tests) for the country. So let's look at active Indian batters who have piled up the most runs against the English side.
1. Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli may be going to through a rough patch, but when talks about his records, no one can deny that he has been a dangerous player to face. He has 2353 runs to his name against England itself.
Kohli was twice the leading run-scorer during the India-England Test series. He had scored 655 in eight innings in 2016 at home and followed it up by a massive comeback in 2018 in the English soil with 593 runs in 10 innings.
2. Cheteshwar Pujara
Next on the list is veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara who has 1699 runs to his name. Pujara's scores against England in six Test series read – 438 (2012), 222 (2014), 401 (2016), 278 (2018), 133 (2021 in India), and 227 (2021 in England).
He even slammed his maiden double-hundred against England in the Ahmedabad Test in 2012.
3. Ravichandran Ashwin
All-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin is next on the list of batters who have the most runs against England. The spinner has scored 970 runs in 31 innings at an average of 37.30.
He has six fifties and one century since playing for India for the first time in 2012 in Ahmedabad. In the 2016 home series, he amassed 306 runs at 43.71 with four half-centuries.
4. KL Rahul
KL Rahul has 847 runs to his name against England. He had scored 199 in the Chennai Test - his first Test series against Alastair Cook & Co. It was also the same game where Karun Nair had slammed a triple ton which helped India to a commendable 759/7 in the first innings.
Rahul, in the 2018 series did not have a great outing in the first four games but made a big testament in the Oval Test where he scored 149 in the second innings.
5. Ajinkya Rahane
Ajinkya Rahane scored 840 runs against England making him the fifth highest-scoring cricketer. He had played his first Test series against England in 2014 and scored 299 runs in 10 innings at an average of 33.22. He even scored 103 in the second Test at the Lord's.
On his second trip to England, the ex-vice captain scored 257 runs in the five Tests at 25.70 with the best score of 81.
