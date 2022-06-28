IND vs ENG: Active Indian batters with most runs against England in Test cricket

let's look at active Indian batters who have piled up the most runs against the English side.

The Indian cricket test team is all set to take on England in the fifth and final rescheduled 5th game. After the Test match, the Men in Blue will be playing three One-Day Internationals and three T20 Internationals in England in the month of July.

Leading 2-1, India could have taken on England in the fifth Test in Manchester, however, Covid-19 hit and eventually the match was deferred.

Now with the match rescheduled, there are many players who will be the focus of the game. Legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar has been the highest run-scorer (2535 runs in 32 Tests) for the country. So let's look at active Indian batters who have piled up the most runs against the English side.