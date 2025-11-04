FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomePhotos

CRICKET

Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star batter

Team India's star batter and 'Run Machine' Virat Kohli will turn 37 on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. On this occasion, let us take a look at some of the major cricketing records held by Virat.

Aseem Sharma | Nov 04, 2025, 08:54 PM IST

1.Most centuries in a calendar year

Most centuries in a calendar year
1

Kohli has scored the most centuries in a single calendar year multiple times, six hundred in 2017 and in the consecutive year as well.

 

2.Highest average

Highest average
2

Among those cricketers who have scored over 10,000 runs, Kohli has the best average in the 50-over format.

3.Most double centuries

Most double centuries
3

In Tests, Virat Kohli is the only Indian to score seven double centuries.

4.Most runs in a single IPL season

Most runs in a single IPL season
4

Kohli holds the record for the most runs scored in a single edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with 973 runs in the 2016 season.

5.Highest Test rating points

Highest Test rating points
5

Kohli achieved the highest ICC Test rating points ever for an Indian batter with 937 in the red-ball format.

6.Most centuries in a single overseas series

Most centuries in a single overseas series
6

Kohli is the only Indian to score four hundred in a single overseas Test series, which he achieved during the 2014 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

7.Consecutive series wins

Consecutive series wins
7

Under his captaincy, India won nine consecutive Test series wins, which is a record he holds along with Australia's Ricky Ponting.

