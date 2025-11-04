Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star batter

Milap Milan Zaveri reacts to netizens calling Mastiii 4 trailer 'ridiculous, disgusting, crap': 'Hopefully audiences will...'
CRICKET
Aseem Sharma | Nov 04, 2025, 08:54 PM IST
1.Most centuries in a calendar year
Kohli has scored the most centuries in a single calendar year multiple times, six hundred in 2017 and in the consecutive year as well.
2.Highest average
Among those cricketers who have scored over 10,000 runs, Kohli has the best average in the 50-over format.
3.Most double centuries
In Tests, Virat Kohli is the only Indian to score seven double centuries.
4.Most runs in a single IPL season
Kohli holds the record for the most runs scored in a single edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with 973 runs in the 2016 season.
5.Highest Test rating points
Kohli achieved the highest ICC Test rating points ever for an Indian batter with 937 in the red-ball format.
6.Most centuries in a single overseas series
Kohli is the only Indian to score four hundred in a single overseas Test series, which he achieved during the 2014 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.
7.Consecutive series wins
Under his captaincy, India won nine consecutive Test series wins, which is a record he holds along with Australia's Ricky Ponting.