Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma wedding anniversary: Times Virushka's online banter gave fans cute couple goals

Virat Kohli was hosted by Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri for a freewheeling chat on Instagram where the duo took a trip down memory lane and discussed their childhood days growing up in Delhi.

However, during the chat, Kohli was put in a spot after the football icon revealed an incident where the Indian batter went to London to support his wife Anushka during one of her movie shoots but ended up sleeping after five minutes.

When asked to further reveal about the incident when Kohli went to see Anushka's shoot in Prague, the Indian Test skipper said he was jet-lagged and was feeling sleepy.

But, the whole thing took a turn when Anushka, who was around Kohli during the interview was quick to expose his lie on Instagram live and called Kohli 'Jootha' (liar), leaving Chhetri in splits.

