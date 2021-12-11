Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma wedding anniversary: Times Virushka's online banter gave fans cute couple goals

While their romantic and goofy photos make fans go gaga, the two have also engaged in playful banter online.
Four years and counting Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been enjoying their married life with their little baby Vamika. While their romantic and goofy photos make fans go gaga, the two have also engaged in playful banter online. From bickering with each other to commenting under each others post, they surely gave netizens their playful side. Here are times the two made sure to pull each other's leg on social media.
1. Anushka Sharma telling Virat Kohli 'he is hardly home'
Virat Kohli had posted a photo with Anushka Sharma, captioning it, "With you by my side, I am at home anywhere @anushkasharma.
However, the romantic post turned goofy after Anushka replied, "Which is great because you are hardly home."
2. Anushka Sharma gatecrashes Virat Kohli's 'ask me anything' session
Virat Kohli had conducted an 'Ask Me Anything' session on his Instagram page and during the session, his wife asked him an 'important' question.
"Where have you kept my headphones?" To which Virat replied, "Always on the side table, next to the bed, love."
3. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma indulge in a punny conversation
Virat Kohli, who missed the 1st Test against New Zealand, was practising in Mumbai ahead of the second Test when he had shared a photograph on Instagram with an adorable cat sitting on his lap.
However, Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma was quick to write a comment underneath the post but the batter came up with a punny reply and here's the conversation that the duo shared:
4. Anushka Sharma hilariously exposes Virat Kohli's lie
Virat Kohli was hosted by Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri for a freewheeling chat on Instagram where the duo took a trip down memory lane and discussed their childhood days growing up in Delhi.
However, during the chat, Kohli was put in a spot after the football icon revealed an incident where the Indian batter went to London to support his wife Anushka during one of her movie shoots but ended up sleeping after five minutes.
When asked to further reveal about the incident when Kohli went to see Anushka's shoot in Prague, the Indian Test skipper said he was jet-lagged and was feeling sleepy.
But, the whole thing took a turn when Anushka, who was around Kohli during the interview was quick to expose his lie on Instagram live and called Kohli 'Jootha' (liar), leaving Chhetri in splits.
WATCH:
5. Anushka Sharma ends Kevin Pietersen and Virat Kohli conversation
Kevin Pietersen and Virat Kohli had a conversation on Instagram Live, however, it all came to an end thanks to Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma.
The conversation between the two batting geniuses was going on for a long time until Anushka played spoilsport and commented, "Chalo, Chalo Dinner Time," on Instagram leading to both men laughing out and bringing the session to an end.
WATCH: