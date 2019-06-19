Vijay Shankar, Rishabh Pant or DK: Who will replace Shikhar Dhawan in India's World Cup playing 11

Who is the viable replacement of Shikhar Dhawan in Team India's starting lineup?
Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the remainder of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, while the BCCI has requested the ICC to bring in Rishabh Pant as the replacement, India team manager Sunil Subramaniam confirmed on Wednesday.
"Dhawan has a fracture on the base of his first metacarpal on his left hand. Based on several specialist opinions, he will remain in a cast till mid-July, which rules him out of the World Cup. We have requested ICC to allow Rishabh Pant to be as a replacement," Subramaniam said in a press conference.
On June 12, wicket-keeper batsman Pant was called in as a back up for injured Dhawan. During the India-Pakistan clash on June 16, Dhawan was rested while KL Rahul opened along with Rohit Sharma and at number four Vijay Shankar played.
Dhawan is currently nursing an injury on the back of his left hand in the region between the index finger and thumb. During a fixture against Australia on June 9, he was hit by a Pat Cummins bouncer. However, Dhawan went onto play a match-winning knock of 117 off 109 balls which helped India secure a 36-run win.
India captain Virat Kohli provided an injury update about Dhawan. "Shikhar will be in a plaster for a couple of weeks, we'll assess and see. Hopefully, he'll be available for the latter half and the semi-finals. He's motivated, we wanted to keep him back," Kohli had said.
Earlier, the BCCI had released a statement saying Dhawan is currently under observation after sustaining an injury. The opening batsman will stay in England and his progress will be monitored by the Indian cricket board.
"Team India opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan is presently under the observation of the BCCI medical team. The team management has decided that Dhawan will continue to be in England and his progress will be monitored," BCCI said, adding, "Dhawan sustained an injury on the back of his left hand in the region between the index finger and thumb during the CWC 2019 league match against Australia."
India will take on Afghanistan on June 22 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.
1. Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant has already arrived in England and has been training with the rest of the Indian squad since the washout happened against New Zealand Trent Bridge.
Pant had a brilliant IPL with the Delhi Capitals who finished third on the table and managed a place in the playoffs as well.
In his 16 matches for the Capitals, Pant scored 488 runs with a top score of an unbeaten 78. With an average of 37.53 and a healthy strike rate of 162.66, Rishabh will be rearing to go at the bowlers in the World Cup 2019. (Image: Twitter.)
2. Vijay Shankar
Vijay Shankar made his presence felt on his World Cup debut with two crucial Pakistani wickets and the Tamil Nadu all-rounder is backing himself to play an important role in India's campaign.
If someone had told him six months back that his bowling would become crucial to India's plans at the quadrennial event, it would not have been a surprise for him.
His 'three-dimensional' ability was put to test against Pakistan and he responded with wickets of opener Imam ul Haq and rival captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.
Although he is designated for the number four slot in the batting order, Shankar is now ready to bat at number six or seven since the team management is expected to promote Hardik Pandya up the order in case top three go on to play till 35th over.
(Image: Reuters.)
3. Dinesh Karthik
The wicketkeeper-batsman is expected to be Virat's second option to bring into the side. DK has loads of composure to add to the middle order and also has world cup experience under his belt.
ODI Record:
NO: 21
Matches: 91
Inns: 77
Runs: 1738
HS: 79
Ave: 31.03
BF: 2358
SR: 73.70
100: 0
50: 9
4s: 174
6s: 15
Ct: 61
St: 7