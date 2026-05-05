Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Priyansh Arya: Biggest six machines of IPL 2026 after DC vs CSK match

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Aseem Sharma | May 05, 2026, 11:52 PM IST
1.Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals)
The 15-year-old Rajasthan Royals star opener is currently at the top of the list with 37 maximums in 10 matches. So far, he has scored 404 runs at an average of 40.40, which includes one century and two fifties.
2.Ryan Rickleton (Mumbai Indians)
Mumbai Indians' star opener and wicketkeeper batter is second on the list with 33 sixes in eight matches. He has scored 380 runs at an average of 54.29, including one century and two half-centuries.
3.Abhishek Sharma (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
Another opener in the list of Sunrisers Hyderabad's star batter, Abhishek Sharma, who has 32 sixes to his name so far in the tournament in 10 matches. He has scored 440 runs in 10 matches so far with an average of 48.89, including one century and three fifties.
4.Priyansh Arya (Punjab Kings)
Punjab Kings' opener Priyansh Arya has hit 26 maximums so far in IPL 2026 in eight matches. He has scored 285 runs with an average of 35.63, which includes two half-centuries.
5.KL Rahul (Delhi Capitals)
The wicketkeeper batter from Delhi Capitals is 5th on the list with 24 sixes in 10 games. He is also the Orange Cap holder with 445 runs, which he scored at an average of 49.44, including one ton and three fifties.