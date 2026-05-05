Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Priyansh Arya: Biggest six machines of IPL 2026 after DC vs CSK match

3 . Abhishek Sharma (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

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Another opener in the list of Sunrisers Hyderabad's star batter, Abhishek Sharma, who has 32 sixes to his name so far in the tournament in 10 matches. He has scored 440 runs in 10 matches so far with an average of 48.89, including one century and three fifties.