Unlike Anushka Sharma, Dhanashree Verma, wives of THESE Indian cricketers stay away from the limelight

These wives of famous cricketers stay away from the glare of the camera and maintain a low profile.
When one talks about Indian cricketers and their wives, most of the ladies have been known for their work before they got married or made a name after they tied the knot.
Anushka Sharma, Dhanashree Verma, Ritika Sajdeh, Nataša Stanković and more are already established women in their respective fields and marrying or being partners with the Indian cricketers was just an add on.
However, there are some wives of famous cricketers who stay away from the glare of the camera and maintain a low profile. Here is a list of some of them, where the husbands have a great following and the wives choose to not be part of it.
1. Rahul Dravid and Vijeta Pendharkar
Team India's head coach and former captain Rahul Dravid himself stays away from social media and parties and talking about his wife - Vijeta Pendharkar - she is also exactly like him. Vijeta had always lived a simple life as she is a surgeon by profession.
The 'Indiranagar ka gunda' and Vijeta were good friends before their families fixed a love-cum-arranged marriage for them, love being from the cricketer's side.
Their wedding was fixed in 2002, but since the World Cup was due in 2003 and Rahul had to practice, the families waited for the tournament to end. Rahul Dravid and Vijeta Pendharkar marriage date were fixed as May 4, 2003.
(Photo: Twitter)
2. Ajinkya Rahane and Radhika Dhopavkar
Team India's now ex vice-captain of Test cricket, Ajinkya Rahane may be having a bad run when it comes to scoring, but the man is surely the perfect husband to Radhika Dhopavkar. Rahane on many occasions has credited his success to his wife Radhika and his mother.
Rahane and Radhika were said to be childhood sweethearts and even shared the same neighbourhood. Their parents set the wedding date for the couple and they got married on September 26, 2014.
Radhika can often be seen accompanying her husband to international tours as well as domestic games but rarely comes in front of the media.
(Photo: Radhika Dhopavkar Instagram)
3. Cheteshwar Pujara and Puja Pabari
Cheteshwar Pujara surely isn't as flamboyant as the other cricketers and was confined to the boundaries of Test Cricket, but just as he sticks at the crease for a long time, he has done the same with his marriage with Puja Pabri.
The middle-order batter and Puja got married in an arranged marriage set up as they were introduced to each other by family friends.
The couple instantly formed a liking for each other and decided to take their relationship forward and entered marital bliss in 2013.
Pooja has been seen many times cheering for Team India in the stadium but stays away from the limelight and media interviews.
(Photo: Puja Pabri Instagram)
4. Ishant Sharma and Pratima Singh
While most of the women on the list have stayed away from the limelight, one woman who deserves it the most is Indian Women’s Basketball Team player Pratima Singh.
Wife of Ishant Sharma, Pratima started playing basketball in 2003 and since then have won many national and international matches. She had won the first 3×3 FIBA Asia Championship and also became the highest scorer in all the tournaments of 2012.
As for their marriage, the duo tied the knot on December 10, 2016. Ishant Sharma had revealed it was 'love at first sight' for him, and had intentions to marry her after the very time he saw her, Cricbuzz reported. The duo were introduced by a mutual friend and it wasn't until two years that Pratima accepted Ishant's friend request on Facebook.
(Photo: Pratima Singh Instagram)
5. Gautam Gambhir and Natasha Jain
World Cup winner and now BJP MP Gautam Gambhir married Natasha Jain who was born to a business-class family in Amritsar.
Both the parents of Gambhir and Natasha were businessmen and knew each other for a long time. The two instantly became friends and eventually began dating in 2007.
They got married in a private ceremony on October 28, 2011 after the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 which India ended up winning with Gambhir being one of the highest scorers.
Even though Gambhir's wife was weary of the limelight, she learned to look past that because of how grounded she found him as a person. Natasha is known to have a keen interest in diamonds, particularly diamond cutting techniques. She also enjoys cooking and occasional baking.
(Photo: Natasha Jain Instagram)