Underarm bowling incident: What Trevor Chappell did in 1981 that shocked cricket world

On February 1, 1981, a somber day descended upon the cricket world. Greg Chappell, in a controversial move, took advantage of a loophole to secure a victory, but in the process, he forfeited the respect of many.

It was Australia versus New Zealand, and the latter needed seven runs off the last ball to secure a victory. Trevor Chappell, the youngest brother of Greg Chappell, was bowling, and a six would have tied the game.

The skipper was in no mood to take chances. He told his brother to bowl underarm despite the wicketkeeper Rodney Marsh saying don't do it. Despite Greg's best efforts, Trevor's underarm bowling was blocked by the batsman, and Australia won by a mere six runs. Unfortunately, Greg was the subject of ridicule for his efforts.