IPL 2022: THESE Indian players could go unsold at mega auction due to their high base price

A look at some Indian players who set their base price too high.
Just a few days from now fans will see 10 Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises fight to get the best player under their belt as the mega auction is all set to get underway from February 12.
The 15th edition of the IPL already saw the initial eight teams retain at least four players while the two new teams - Lucknow and Ahmedabad - pick three players each from the draft.
Now stepping into a new ear, with even the U19 World Cup winning boys going to be part of the setup, it will surely be a scope for sides to restart from a blank slate.
While the IPL teams will looking to create a team that will win them the trophy, they would be keeping on eye on players if who are demanding the base price and if or not they are worth it.
With 590 players all set to go under the hammer this time, with the highest base price category being that of 2 Crore - set by 48 players around the world, there are a few that are either at the fag end of their career or aren't in great form. This could also see them go unsold in the auction, so let's look at some Indian players who set their base price too high.
1. Bhuvneshwar Kumar – INR 2 Crore
Swing bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar had for almost his entire career in the IPL been his side's first choice bowler. From debuting for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and later playing for the Pune Warriors India (PWI_ and then finally playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), he had successfully bagged the purple cap twice in a row (2016 & 2017).
Standing 8th in the list of most wickets taken in the tournament's history, Bhuvneshwar is a valuable bowler in all three phases of the bowling innings.
He has nine maidens and is just two dot balls away from becoming the holder of the most dot balls bowled (1267), and a tally of 142 wickets in the bag at 7.3 economy makes him the perfect bowler for any team.
However, currently, his performances in recent times do not do justice to the price tag he carries at 2 crores. While he was not in good form in the Indian series, he has the backing of good stats behind him in the league.
The 31-year-old will surely be picked in the auction, however, the base price of 2 crores - taking his recent form into consideration - will be a tough task.
2. Kedar Jadhav – INR 1 Crore
Considered to be the striker of the ball, Kedar Jadhav went on to barely manage to connect the balls. The batting all-rounder had managed to find a place in the 2019 World Cup squad, but post the mega event, things went south.
Having played for five franchises since 2010, he will be hoping to find his sixth home or reunite with his former teams in the 2022 edition.
His 2017 campaign with the Bangalore franchise has been his best to date, where he had scored 267 runs in 13 matches, at a strike rate of 143.54. However, in the next four years, he played 29 matches and scored only 303 runs at a disappointing strike rate of 101.15 for a middle-order finisher.
In fact, he had even gone unsold in the initial round of the IPL 2021 before SRH called him back at his base price. However, now setting himself up for 1 crore, and at the age of 36, bagging a deal seems unlikely.
3. Ishant Sharma – INR 2 Crore
Indian fast bowler Ishant Sharma had debuted way back in 2007 and has been an integral part of the Indian setup. The Delhi boy despite being a gun bowler in the longest format has not managed to replicate the same in shorter formats.
In the IPL, he donned six different jerseys in his 13-year long journey. He is placed 38th for the most wickets in the league as he scalped 73 wickets at an economy of 8.09 with his best figures being 5/12 vs Kochi Tuskers, a decade ago.
He was mostly transferred between teams every two years which shows the trust the sides have in him. He was picked by the rebranded Delhi team in 2019 for INR 1.1 Crore after registering himself at a base price of 1 Cr.
However, with his inconsistency in the previous seasons - having played only four matches in the last two seasons - and his inability to retain a spot in the Indian team, the seamer may have been a little over-ambitious and may go unsold in the mega auction.
4. Umesh Yadav – INR 2 Crore
Umesh Yadav was regarded as one of the most sought after young bowlers in 2010 as the then Delhi Daredevils (DD) had bagged his services, for whom he went on to play the next three seasons. He played for – DD (now DC), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).
In his 121 matches at the IPL, the fast bowler has taken 119 wickets and is placed 5th for the most wickets taken by a pacer in the IPL. The 2012-2018 phase was fruitful for the seamer as he had picked 20 wickets in the 2018 season for RCB.
However, in recent times, he has been a little hot and cold, but he has a lot of experience to back him. Not being selected for even a single match in the prior season for Delhi Capitals may play against him at the auction. And the base price of INR 2 Crore for himself, is a little too high.
5. Ambati Rayudu – INR 2 Crore
Ambati Rayudu had on a lot of occasions stabilised the middle order with his expertise. While his chances of making it to the national squad are getting slimmer, his contributions in the domestic arena are still relevant.
He has scored 3916 runs in 12 editions for Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and was even the rock for the Men in Yellow in 2018, leading them to their 3rd title.
However, while Rayudu played an effective and instrumental role in leading the team back as champions last season, his age will play as a major factor. At the age of 36, he placed himself at the highest base price bracket of 2 crore.
While he surely has a couple of cricketing years left in him, but in the auction, where teams are looking to build their squads for the future, a 2 Crore base price could back fire.