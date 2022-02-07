IPL 2022: THESE Indian players could go unsold at mega auction due to their high base price

Just a few days from now fans will see 10 Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises fight to get the best player under their belt as the mega auction is all set to get underway from February 12.

The 15th edition of the IPL already saw the initial eight teams retain at least four players while the two new teams - Lucknow and Ahmedabad - pick three players each from the draft.

Now stepping into a new ear, with even the U19 World Cup winning boys going to be part of the setup, it will surely be a scope for sides to restart from a blank slate.

While the IPL teams will looking to create a team that will win them the trophy, they would be keeping on eye on players if who are demanding the base price and if or not they are worth it.

With 590 players all set to go under the hammer this time, with the highest base price category being that of 2 Crore - set by 48 players around the world, there are a few that are either at the fag end of their career or aren't in great form. This could also see them go unsold in the auction, so let's look at some Indian players who set their base price too high.