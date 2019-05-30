Search icon
'Typical': Indian fans slam Malala after Nobel prize winner trolls India at World Cup 2019 opening ceremony

Malala Yousafzai took a shot at India during an event as part of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 opening ceremony.

  • May 30, 2019, 09:19 PM IST

Many Indian fans are not happy with Malala Yousafzai after she took a shot at India during an event as part of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 opening ceremony on May 29. Malala was representing Pakistan at the ceremony with former Pakistan captain Azhar Ali at The Mall in front of Buckingham Palace.  

During the ceremony, each participating nation had one icon and a former cricketer representing the country at the sporting event's opening. India was represented by Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar and former cricketer Anil Kumble. The representatives played cricket in the 60-second Challenge matches between teams from the participant nations. 

Kumble and Akhtar scored just 19 runs, the least among all nations. Pakistan scored 38 runs and after the game, Malala could not help but take a dig at India.  “Pakistan, we were okay, not too bad. We came seventh. But at least we were not last like India,” she said.

'At least we were not last like India,' says Malala

'At least we were not last like India,' says Malala
The ceremony had cricketers and celebrities from all the 10 participating nations together for a fun 60-second challenge of gully cricket. Malala had turned out for Pakistan in the challenge along with former cricketer Azhar Ali. The duo added 38 runs.

However, things didn’t go according to plan for India as Kumble and Akhtar could add just 19 runs. After the game, when host Shibani Dandekar asked her about her team’s performance, took a dig at India. “Pakistan, we were okay, not too bad. We came seventh. But at least we were not last like India,” she said.

Indian fans hit back at Malala

Indian fans hit back at Malala
It may have been made in jest, but many Indian fans who did not like Malala's comment. They took a shot at her for praising Pakistan for finishing ahead of India. Some even called it a display of “hate towards India”.

Malala plays cricket

Malala plays cricket
From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently
In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew
How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer
In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'
Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
