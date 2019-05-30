'Typical': Indian fans slam Malala after Nobel prize winner trolls India at World Cup 2019 opening ceremony

Many Indian fans are not happy with Malala Yousafzai after she took a shot at India during an event as part of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 opening ceremony on May 29. Malala was representing Pakistan at the ceremony with former Pakistan captain Azhar Ali at The Mall in front of Buckingham Palace.

During the ceremony, each participating nation had one icon and a former cricketer representing the country at the sporting event's opening. India was represented by Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar and former cricketer Anil Kumble. The representatives played cricket in the 60-second Challenge matches between teams from the participant nations.

Kumble and Akhtar scored just 19 runs, the least among all nations. Pakistan scored 38 runs and after the game, Malala could not help but take a dig at India. “Pakistan, we were okay, not too bad. We came seventh. But at least we were not last like India,” she said.