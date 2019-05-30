'Typical': Indian fans slam Malala after Nobel prize winner trolls India at World Cup 2019 opening ceremony

Malala Yousafzai took a shot at India during an event as part of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 opening ceremony.
During the ceremony, each participating nation had one icon and a former cricketer representing the country at the sporting event's opening. India was represented by Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar and former cricketer Anil Kumble. The representatives played cricket in the 60-second Challenge matches between teams from the participant nations.
Kumble and Akhtar scored just 19 runs, the least among all nations. Pakistan scored 38 runs and after the game, Malala could not help but take a dig at India. “Pakistan, we were okay, not too bad. We came seventh. But at least we were not last like India,” she said.
1. 'At least we were not last like India,' says Malala
The ceremony had cricketers and celebrities from all the 10 participating nations together for a fun 60-second challenge of gully cricket. Malala had turned out for Pakistan in the challenge along with former cricketer Azhar Ali. The duo added 38 runs.
However, things didn’t go according to plan for India as Kumble and Akhtar could add just 19 runs. After the game, when host Shibani Dandekar asked her about her team’s performance, took a dig at India. “Pakistan, we were okay, not too bad. We came seventh. But at least we were not last like India,” she said.
Malala Yousafzai and @AzharAli_ representing Pakistan in opening ceremony of #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/T4AmvFtGj1— Pakistan Cricket & PSL Freaks (@PslFreaks) May 29, 2019
Mala representing #Pakistan at #CWC19 opening ceremony. pic.twitter.com/poV7cBzPay— Pakistan Cricket & PSL Freaks (@PslFreaks) May 29, 2019
2. Indian fans hit back at Malala
It may have been made in jest, but many Indian fans who did not like Malala's comment. They took a shot at her for praising Pakistan for finishing ahead of India. Some even called it a display of “hate towards India”.
You praise Pakistan, a nation where you can't go.— VJ (@vinayak_jain) May 30, 2019
You demean India like a typical brainwashed Pakistani, yet India is a nation which you can safely visit.
Stop being petty and disgusting @Malala. pic.twitter.com/MGugFTKCfV
We came 7th but India came last - Malala Yousofzai, very typical.— Tabrez (@its_tabrez__) May 29, 2019
Don't know why ICC invited Malala, that Nobel Prize winner said Pakistan will be happy that they came 7th(in 60 second game) because India came last. Absolute state of her who came representing Pakistan.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 29, 2019
Who is Malala to insult India? She has forgotten Pakistan has not been able to won a single match against India in world cup history.— Suneel Singh (@Suneel2280) May 30, 2019
3. Malala plays cricket