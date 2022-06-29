Top 5 star performers from the high scoring 2nd T20I match between India-Ireland

India won the high-scoring game against Ireland by 4 runs to clinch the 2-match T20I series as both the teams managed to score 200+ runs in the match.

It was a flurry of sixes at the Village Cricket Ground, Dublin during the match between India-Ireland. As many as 25 sixes were hit during the game and Deepal Hooda scored his maiden T20I century for the men in blue during this match and equally well supported by Sanju Samson who scored his maiden half-century and scored a brisk 77 off 42 deliveries to take the Indian team to a score of 225 which looked over par at the mid-innings.

But, it came in as a surprise to many by the way Irish players came into bat with the attacking mindset and they started to take over the Indian bowlers from the word go and made full use of the powerplay and looked on the top of the game throughout their innings.

Here's a look at the few star performers from both teams during the 2nd T20I game between India-Ireland.