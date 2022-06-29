Top 5 star performers from the high scoring 2nd T20I match between India-Ireland

India won the high-scoring game against Ireland by 4 runs to clinch the 2-match T20I series as both the teams managed to score 200+ runs in the match.
It was a flurry of sixes at the Village Cricket Ground, Dublin during the match between India-Ireland. As many as 25 sixes were hit during the game and Deepal Hooda scored his maiden T20I century for the men in blue during this match and equally well supported by Sanju Samson who scored his maiden half-century and scored a brisk 77 off 42 deliveries to take the Indian team to a score of 225 which looked over par at the mid-innings.
But, it came in as a surprise to many by the way Irish players came into bat with the attacking mindset and they started to take over the Indian bowlers from the word go and made full use of the powerplay and looked on the top of the game throughout their innings.
Here's a look at the few star performers from both teams during the 2nd T20I game between India-Ireland.
1. Deepak Hooda - 104 runs
Let's start with a player who cemented his place in the Indian T20I team during this series and made full use of the opportunity. He remained unbeaten on 47 runs during the 1st T20I game and continued his good form in the 2nd match as well.
Deepak Hooda was the top scorer in this match and he made his maiden T20I century which was also the fastest by any Indian cricketer in this format it was his knock only because which Indian team was able to set the massive target of 226 runs.
2. Paul Sterling - 40 runs
Paul Sterling has been part of the Irish cricket team for quite some time now and a lot was expected from him in this series. Paul Sterling had a forgettable outing in the 1st T20I game of this series as he was able to score just 4 runs but he gave the important kickstart to the Ireland team in the 2nd T20I game.
Coming out to chase the massive target of 226 runs, Paul Sterling scored 18 runs in the 1st over and took full advantage of the powerplay overs. It was his innings that gave confidence to the other Irish players to go all out in order to chase this target.
Paul Sterling scored 40 runs off 18 deliveries before getting out to Indian leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi.
3. Andrew Balbirnie - 60 off 37 deliveries
Irish skipper Andrew Balbirnie who got out on a duck in the 1st T20I game of this series had a cautious start in the 2nd T20I match too. He did not open his account in the first six deliveries but his first score same up with a six.
After that he was unstoppable and smashed 7 sixes and 3 fours during his innings of 60 runs in 37 deliveries. He along with Paul Sterling laid the foundation for the Irish innings to chase down this massive target.
4. Sanju Samson - 77 off 42 deliveries
Sanju Samson was not part of India's playing XI during the 1st T20I game of this series but when given a chance during the 2nd T20I game, he made full use of the opportunity. Sanju Samson opened the innings along with Ishan Kishan in this game.
Sanju Samson had a cautious start to his innings but soon made up for the lost deliveries and stitched the record-breaking highest partnership for any wicket fo the Indian team in the T20Is along with Deepak Hooda.
Sanju Samson scored 77 runs in 42 deliveries during this game which included 9 fours and
5. Harry Tector - 39 off 28 deliveries
Harry Tector continued his good from the 1st T20I match as he scored a brisk 39 off 28 deliveries during this game to take Ireland on the verge of victory. However, his superb batting efforts went in vain as Indian team held their nerves and defended 17 runs in the last over to win the game by 4 runs.