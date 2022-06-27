Top 5 performers from Madhya Pradesh in Ranji Trophy season 2021-2022

Madhya Pradesh won its maiden Ranji Trophy title after defeating the 41-time champions Mumbai by 5 wickets at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Twenty-three years after falling short of winning their first Ranji Trophy title ever, Madhya Pradesh finally managed to script history on Sunday when they beat Mumbai. Chasing the modest target of 108, Madhya Pradesh reached the total with six wickets in the hut. Rajat Patidar remained unbeaten on 30. Earlier today, Kumar Kartikeya’ (4/98) helped Madhya Pradesh to restrict Mumbai to 269 runs.

It was a complete team performance by MP nurtured by their coach Chandrakant Pandit that led to their maiden Ranji Trophy Victory. But, there were some the stand-out performers from the team who played an important role for the team during crunch situations.

Here's a look at the top performers from MP during this Ranji Trophy Season.