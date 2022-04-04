IPL 2022: From Ayush Badoni to Tilak Varma - Top 5 breakout stars of this season

The likes of Ayush Badoni, Tilak Varma and others have lit up the IPL 2022 season, proving that indeed IPL is where talent meets opportunity.
Ever since the inception of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the cash-rich tournament has helped unearth various gems of Indian cricket. This season as well, the likes of Ayush Badoni and Tilak Varma have lit up the IPL, proving that indeed this is a platform where talent meets opportunity.
That being said, with 11 matches of IPL 2022 done and dusted, we decided to compile a list of top youngsters who have impressed in the league so far. Here are the top 5 breakout stars of IPL 2022:
1. Ayush Badoni (LSG)
Ayush Badoni has been nothing short of a revelation so far in IPL 2022. He announced himself to the world with a half-century in his very first outing for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). In the second match, he remained unbeaten and played a whirlwind 19 off 9 to help LSG pick up their first win of IPL 2022 against CSK. Having scored 73 runs in two games at a strike rate of 146, surely Badoni's one to look out for.
2. Tilak Varma (MI)
Tilkar Varma's story has been that of rags to riches and judging by his recent form, Mumbai Indians (MI) seem to have unearthed yet another gem after Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. The son of an electrician, Varma has scored 83 runs in two matches so far, and while the franchise haven't won a single game yet, his form has been promising. Tilak Varma certainly deserved a place in the top 5 breakout stars of IPL 2022.
3. Lalit Yadav (DC)
Lalit Yadav proved to be the difference-maker for his franchise Delhi Capitals (DC) in the first match itself, helping DC win over MI in the final over. The youngster who plays his domestic cricket for Delhi has 73 runs in two IPL games so far and is known for his big-hitting. Yadav is another one of the breakout stars of IPL 2022 worth keeping an eye on.
4. Abhinav Manohar (GT)
Speaking of huge sixes, Abhinav Manohar gave a good account of himself to Gujarat Titans fans in the first game itself, after smacking a few big hits in the last overs. He had grabbed eyeballs after Gujarat Titans spent Rs 2.6 crore to acquire his services, and judging by the early signs he's proving to be worth every penny.
5. Akash Deep (RCB)
Talking about the top 5 breakout stars of IPL 2022, the only bowler on this list, Akash Deep has been making waves for his performances with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Having four wickets in two IPL matches so far, three of those came in RCB's recent win over KKR. Can he help end RCB's jinx in IPL? Only time will tell.