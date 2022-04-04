IPL 2022: From Ayush Badoni to Tilak Varma - Top 5 breakout stars of this season

The likes of Ayush Badoni, Tilak Varma and others have lit up the IPL 2022 season, proving that indeed IPL is where talent meets opportunity.

Ever since the inception of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the cash-rich tournament has helped unearth various gems of Indian cricket. This season as well, the likes of Ayush Badoni and Tilak Varma have lit up the IPL, proving that indeed this is a platform where talent meets opportunity.

That being said, with 11 matches of IPL 2022 done and dusted, we decided to compile a list of top youngsters who have impressed in the league so far. Here are the top 5 breakout stars of IPL 2022: