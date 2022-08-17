Top 5 batsman to watch out for in Asia cup match between India-Pakistan

The last time both countries met was the T20 World Cup 2021, wherein The Men in Green secured an easy 10-wicket victory.

It will be an opportunity for the players of both teams to prepare well for the T20 World Cup to be played in October-November. The contingent announced for the Asia Cup is most likely to form a base for the World Cup as well, due to the proximity of the schedule and same format.

READ: Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for England vs South Africa 1st Test match in London

Senior batters like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will be making a comeback in the Indian team in the shortest format of cricket and the Indian team will rely heavily on how they perform. Whereas, Pakistan on the other hand will expect Babar Aam and Mohammad Rizwan to continue to pile on runs for their squad.

It Was Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan's partnership that handed the Indian team a 10-wicket loss against their arch-rivals during the previously held T20I Cricket World Cup which took place in Australia.

Here's a look at the top batters from both teams who will play a decisive role in the match between India-Pakistan.