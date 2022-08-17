Top 5 batsman to watch out for in Asia cup match between India-Pakistan

The last time both countries met was the T20 World Cup 2021, wherein The Men in Green secured an easy 10-wicket victory.
It will be an opportunity for the players of both teams to prepare well for the T20 World Cup to be played in October-November. The contingent announced for the Asia Cup is most likely to form a base for the World Cup as well, due to the proximity of the schedule and same format.
Senior batters like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will be making a comeback in the Indian team in the shortest format of cricket and the Indian team will rely heavily on how they perform. Whereas, Pakistan on the other hand will expect Babar Aam and Mohammad Rizwan to continue to pile on runs for their squad.
It Was Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan's partnership that handed the Indian team a 10-wicket loss against their arch-rivals during the previously held T20I Cricket World Cup which took place in Australia.
Here's a look at the top batters from both teams who will play a decisive role in the match between India-Pakistan.
1. KL Rahul
KL Rahul has been missing out on cricketing action since the conclusion of the IPL 2022. He captained the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL and his team made it through to the playoffs.
KL Rahul has recently been included in the Indian ODI squad for the series against Zimbabwe and he will be seen leading the side in the absence of Rohit Sharma.
He will look forward to getting his eyes on the ground and playing a couple of good knocks ahead of Asia Cup. He is expected to open the innings with skipper Rohit Sharma in the Asia cup and his form will be instrumental for the team on how he performs in this game.
2. Mohammad Rizwan
T20s and Rizwan didn't seem naturally suited to each other, but 2021 has seen him make a mockery of those predictions with a record-breaking year. He began by smashing an unbeaten 104 against South Africa, followed up by seven further half-centuries that saw him amass the most T20I runs in a single year by any player. He was also the second-highest runscorer at the 2021 PSL.
His stability and consistency at the top of the order converted what tended to be a Pakistan weakness into a Pakistan strength. Rizwan now appears to be in the prime of his career, and one of Pakistan's most prized assets heading into the 2021 World T20.
3. Virat Kohli
The former India skipper Virat Kohli has been enduring a slump in form this year. He could manage to score 341 runs in 16 innings of IPL 2022 at a dismal average of 22.73. Kohli’s recent scores in the international circuit are read as 17,16, 11 and 1, which reflects his abysmal form.
The 33-year-old is certainly running out of luck, as he is often failing to convert his starts into big innings. The 33-year-old is certainly running out of luck, as he is often failing to convert his starts into big innings. showpiece event, which will be of paramount importance to the Indian team.
4. Babar Azam
Hailed as the finest cricketer at present, Babar Azam has been churning out runs in precarious situations and helping Pakistan to do well in international cricket. He slammed an unbeaten 68 to help Pakistan secure a sensational 10-wicket victory over the Indian team in the 2021 T20 World Cup.
The number one batter in the T20 format will surely be looking to continue his rich vein of form to prepare for the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.
5. Rohit Sharma
This will be the first time that Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian team in the multi-format tournament as a full-time skipper. He is known for taking bold decisions in the cricketing field and needs no proof for that as he already has 5 IPL titles as a captain under his name which he won for Mumbai Indians.
Apart from his captaincy duties, the Indian team will rely heavily on his batting. He will be seen opening the batting with KL Rahul in the Asia cup and fans will expect him to give the team a flying start against their arch-rivals Pakistan.