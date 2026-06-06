Top 10 youngest players to debut for India in international cricket

CRICKET
Chankesh Rao | Jun 06, 2026, 05:12 PM IST
1.Sachin Tendulkar (16 years, 205 days)
The youngest Indian men's cricketer to make an international debut, Sachin debuted in a Test against Pakistan in Karachi in 1989. He went on to become one of the greatest batters in cricket history with 100 international centuries.
2.Maninder Singh (17 years, 193 days)
The left-arm spinner made his Test debut against Pakistan in 1982. Regarded as one of India's brightest young talents, he represented India in 35 Tests and 59 ODIs.
3.Parthiv Patel (17 years, 153 days)
Parthiv became India's youngest Test wicketkeeper when he debuted against England in 2002. He later enjoyed a long domestic and IPL career.
4.Harbhajan Singh (17 years, 265 days)
The off-spinner made his Test debut against Australia in 1998. Harbhajan later became one of India's most successful bowlers with over 700 international wickets.
5.Vijay Mehra (17 years, 265 days)
A batting prodigy from the 1950s, Vijay Mehra made his Test debut against New Zealand in 1955 and held India's youngest Test debut record before it was broken.
6.Laxmi Ratan Shukla (17 years, 320 days)
The Bengal all-rounder earned an ODI debut against Sri Lanka in 1999 after impressive domestic performances. Though his international career was brief, he remains among India's youngest debutants.
7.Chetan Sharma (17 years, 338 days)
One of India's youngest fast bowlers to debut internationally, Chetan made his ODI debut against the West Indies in 1983 and later became famous for his World Cup hat-trick.
8.Washington Sundar (18 years, 80 days)
Washington debuted in ODI cricket against Sri Lanka in 2017. His all-round skills and ability to bowl in the powerplay quickly made him a regular across formats.
9.Prithvi Shaw (18 years, 165 days)
The former U-19 World Cup-winning captain made his Test debut against the West Indies in 2018 and announced himself with a century in his very first match.
10.Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (15 years, selected for India in 2026)
The Bihar batting sensation became the youngest player ever selected for India's senior men's team in 2026. If he plays, he will surpass Sachin Tendulkar as India's youngest international debutant.