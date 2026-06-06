FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Zee Short Film Contest Grand Finale: Anurag Kashyap, Srijit Mukherjee, Hemanth Rao, other filmmakers celebrate new storytellers

Zee Short Film Contest: Anurag Kashyap, Hemanth Rao, others announce winners

Top 10 youngest players to debut for India in international cricket

Top 10 youngest players to debut for India in international cricket

How is Pakistan using its UNSC membership to keep Jammu and Kashmir in global focus? Why is India pushing back?

From Kashmir to Terrorism: Pakistan leveraging UNSC membership against India

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Top 10 youngest players to debut for India in international cricket

Top 10 youngest players to debut for India in international cricket

How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government? Details here

How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government?

Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan, 90s' superstar looks visibly broken at producer's last rites

Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan

HomePhotos

CRICKET

Top 10 youngest players to debut for India in international cricket

From Sachin Tendulkar's iconic debut at 16 to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's historic call-up, India has witnessed several teenage prodigies make their mark on the international stage. Here's a look at the 10 youngest players to represent India in international cricket and their remarkable journeys.

Chankesh Rao | Jun 06, 2026, 05:12 PM IST

1.Sachin Tendulkar (16 years, 205 days)

Sachin Tendulkar (16 years, 205 days)
1

The youngest Indian men's cricketer to make an international debut, Sachin debuted in a Test against Pakistan in Karachi in 1989. He went on to become one of the greatest batters in cricket history with 100 international centuries.

 

Advertisement

2.Maninder Singh (17 years, 193 days)

Maninder Singh (17 years, 193 days)
2

The left-arm spinner made his Test debut against Pakistan in 1982. Regarded as one of India's brightest young talents, he represented India in 35 Tests and 59 ODIs.

 

3.Parthiv Patel (17 years, 153 days)

Parthiv Patel (17 years, 153 days)
3

Parthiv became India's youngest Test wicketkeeper when he debuted against England in 2002. He later enjoyed a long domestic and IPL career.

 

4.Harbhajan Singh (17 years, 265 days)

Harbhajan Singh (17 years, 265 days)
4

The off-spinner made his Test debut against Australia in 1998. Harbhajan later became one of India's most successful bowlers with over 700 international wickets.

 

TRENDING NOW

5.Vijay Mehra (17 years, 265 days)

Vijay Mehra (17 years, 265 days)
5

A batting prodigy from the 1950s, Vijay Mehra made his Test debut against New Zealand in 1955 and held India's youngest Test debut record before it was broken.

 

6.Laxmi Ratan Shukla (17 years, 320 days)

Laxmi Ratan Shukla (17 years, 320 days)
6

The Bengal all-rounder earned an ODI debut against Sri Lanka in 1999 after impressive domestic performances. Though his international career was brief, he remains among India's youngest debutants.

 

7.Chetan Sharma (17 years, 338 days)

Chetan Sharma (17 years, 338 days)
7

One of India's youngest fast bowlers to debut internationally, Chetan made his ODI debut against the West Indies in 1983 and later became famous for his World Cup hat-trick.

 

8.Washington Sundar (18 years, 80 days)

Washington Sundar (18 years, 80 days)
8

Washington debuted in ODI cricket against Sri Lanka in 2017. His all-round skills and ability to bowl in the powerplay quickly made him a regular across formats.

 

9.Prithvi Shaw (18 years, 165 days)

Prithvi Shaw (18 years, 165 days)
9

The former U-19 World Cup-winning captain made his Test debut against the West Indies in 2018 and announced himself with a century in his very first match.

 

10.Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (15 years, selected for India in 2026)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (15 years, selected for India in 2026)
10

The Bihar batting sensation became the youngest player ever selected for India's senior men's team in 2026. If he plays, he will surpass Sachin Tendulkar as India's youngest international debutant.

 

Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Zee Short Film Contest Grand Finale: Anurag Kashyap, Srijit Mukherjee, Hemanth Rao, other filmmakers celebrate new storytellers
Zee Short Film Contest: Anurag Kashyap, Hemanth Rao, others announce winners
How is Pakistan using its UNSC membership to keep Jammu and Kashmir in global focus? Why is India pushing back?
From Kashmir to Terrorism: Pakistan leveraging UNSC membership against India
AR Rahman to honour BSF soldiers with Jai Ho concert at India-Pakistan Attari border ahead of Main Vaapas Aaunga release
AR Rahman to honour BSF soldiers with Jai Ho concert at Attari border
Malviya Nagar Hotel Fire: Cook held as probe points to negligence in tragedy that claimed 21 lives
Malviya Nagar Hotel Fire: Cook held as probe points to negligence in tragedy
CJP protest: 'Demand for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation only the beginning,' says Sonam Wangchuk
CJP's Dipke warns of nationwide protests if Pradhan doesn't resign
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Top 10 youngest players to debut for India in international cricket
Top 10 youngest players to debut for India in international cricket
How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government? Details here
How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government?
Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan, 90s' superstar looks visibly broken at producer's last rites
Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan
Homoeopathy, Tulsi Mala to Japa Ring: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's spiritual journey set trends
Homoeopathy, Tulsi Mala to Japa Ring: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's spiritual
Who is Gauri Spratt? Aamir Khan’s would-be wife, Bengaluru entrepreneur with freedom fighter roots, met superstar because of THIS person
Who is Gauri Spratt? Aamir Khan’s would-be wife, has freedom fighter roots
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement