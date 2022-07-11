Search icon
Indian players to score hundreds in T20I: Suryakumar Yadav joins elite list of Indian men and women batters

Suryakumar Yadav, also known as SKY becomes the sixth Indian batter - man or woman - to score a century in T20Is.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jul 11, 2022, 02:45 PM IST

Suryakumar Yadav played one of his best knocks in T20I as he brought up his maiden international century against England in the 3rd T20I.

Chasing a mammoth 216 in the dead rubber, Yadav came in to bat at number four when India was reeling at 13/2. 

The 31-year-old went after the bowlers and scored runs all over the park, keeping the required run rate in check.

With this, Suryakumar Yadav, also known as SKY becomes the sixth Indian batter - man or woman - to score a century in T20Is. He is also only the 2nd after KL Rahul to score at No. 4 spot. 

So let's have a look at the other batters in this list.

 

1. Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma


Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has four tons in T20I cricket, the most by any batter in the world.

 

(Photo: Twitter)

2. KL Rahul

KL Rahul


The next Indian on the list is batter KL Rahul, who has 2 tons to his name. Currently, the batter is at the NCA after undergoing surgery.

 

(Photo: Twitter)

3. Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur


The lone Indian woman on the list of batters scoring a century is Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

 

(Photo: BCCI Women Twitter)

4. Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina


Former Indian batter Suresh Raina also has a century to his name, which came against South Africa in the 2010 T20 World Cup. This was the first ever by an Indian in the shortest format.

 

(Photo: AFP File Photo)

5. Deepak Hooda

Deepak Hooda


Recently joining the list was Deepak Hooda, who scored his century during India's clash against Ireland, which was led by Hardik Pandya.

 

(Photo: Twitter)

