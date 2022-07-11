Indian players to score hundreds in T20I: Suryakumar Yadav joins elite list of Indian men and women batters

Suryakumar Yadav, also known as SKY becomes the sixth Indian batter - man or woman - to score a century in T20Is.

Suryakumar Yadav played one of his best knocks in T20I as he brought up his maiden international century against England in the 3rd T20I.

Chasing a mammoth 216 in the dead rubber, Yadav came in to bat at number four when India was reeling at 13/2.

The 31-year-old went after the bowlers and scored runs all over the park, keeping the required run rate in check.

With this, Suryakumar Yadav, also known as SKY becomes the sixth Indian batter - man or woman - to score a century in T20Is. He is also only the 2nd after KL Rahul to score at No. 4 spot.

So let's have a look at the other batters in this list.