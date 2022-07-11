Indian players to score hundreds in T20I: Suryakumar Yadav joins elite list of Indian men and women batters

Suryakumar Yadav, also known as SKY becomes the sixth Indian batter - man or woman - to score a century in T20Is.
Suryakumar Yadav played one of his best knocks in T20I as he brought up his maiden international century against England in the 3rd T20I.
Chasing a mammoth 216 in the dead rubber, Yadav came in to bat at number four when India was reeling at 13/2.
The 31-year-old went after the bowlers and scored runs all over the park, keeping the required run rate in check.
With this, Suryakumar Yadav, also known as SKY becomes the sixth Indian batter - man or woman - to score a century in T20Is. He is also only the 2nd after KL Rahul to score at No. 4 spot.
So let's have a look at the other batters in this list.
1. Rohit Sharma
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has four tons in T20I cricket, the most by any batter in the world.
2. KL Rahul
The next Indian on the list is batter KL Rahul, who has 2 tons to his name. Currently, the batter is at the NCA after undergoing surgery.
3. Harmanpreet Kaur
The lone Indian woman on the list of batters scoring a century is Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur.
4. Suresh Raina
Former Indian batter Suresh Raina also has a century to his name, which came against South Africa in the 2010 T20 World Cup. This was the first ever by an Indian in the shortest format.
5. Deepak Hooda
Recently joining the list was Deepak Hooda, who scored his century during India's clash against Ireland, which was led by Hardik Pandya.
