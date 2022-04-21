Times Kieron Pollard's antics during IPL grabbed the limelight

Let's relive some of Kieron Pollard's iconic moments in the IPL.
West Indies star player and Mumbai Indians (MI) smasher Kieron Pollard shocked the cricketing world on Wednesday after he announced his retirement from international cricket at the age of 34. Pollard, who is currently part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 took to Instagram to announce his decision.
"POLLARD BIDS FAREWELL TO INTERNATIONAL CRICKET. @windiescricket, PS… thank you @insignia_sports for putting this trip down memory lane together to support my statement," wrote the veteran all-rounder along with a short video of himself.
While fans are still trying to soak in the news, let's relive some of Pollard's iconic moments in the IPL.
1. Mitchell Starc-Kieron Pollard altercation (IPL 2014)
During IPL 2014, there was an acceleration between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Mitchell Starc and Mumbai Indians' (MI) Kieron Pollard.
The sparks flew after Starc followed his bouncer with a few choice words against Pollard. On the next ball, Pollard pulled out of his stance, but Starc did not abort his run-up and instead threw the ball at Pollard.
Things accelerated and Pollard responded by hurling his bat at Starc, and the umpires and Chris Gayle had to come and separate the duo.
Pollard was fined 75 per cent while Starc lost 50 per cent of his match fee.
2. Kieron Pollard tapes his mouth
During IPL 2015, one of the on-field umpires was not happy with Kieron Pollard trying to get under Chris Gayle's skin and the MI all-rounder was asked to maintain a proper distance and control the chatter.
However, Pollard was not happy with the decision and in response, he put some tape on his mouth. He literally taped up his mouth to show that he would do absolutely no talking, sledging or otherwise.
When he had to talk to a teammate, he peeled off an edge of the tape to talk and put the tape back on.
3. Kieron Pollard stares at Prasidh Krishna
During IPL 2021, Kieron Pollard did not seem too pleased seeing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Prasidh Krishna trying to get under his skin. The two even had a heated exchange during the 15th over of MI's batting.
Later the cricketers were seen exchanging a few stares while Pollard also uttered some words before Prasidh pulled himself out of the duel.
4. Kieron Pollard flips his bat in the air
During IPL 2019 final, Pollard's theatrics had stopped play and the reason being Mumbai needed every possible run and they were denied a couple of close wide calls from umpire Nitin Menon in the last over, which was bowled by Dwayne Bravo.
Pollard, not happy with the calls, decided to protest in a dramatic manner. He adamantly stood his ground in protest during the summit clash.
Bowling the final over of the MI innings, Dwayne Bravo, finding birthday boy Pollard shuffle repeatedly towards the off-stump from his one-leg guard, cleverly bowled fuller deliveries outside the 'tramline' (marked for wide balls) for three dot balls.
On all three occasions, straight umpire Nitin Menon didn't signal wide as expected by Pollard, the reason being the burly batsman's big trigger.
After the third dot delivery, Pollard's frustration was evident as he flipped his bat in the air even though he didn't utter a word.
Just as Bravo got into his stride to bowl the fourth delivery, Pollard, in a mock gesture, left the stumps open and kept walking towards the side of the crease.
The umpires immediately intervened as Ian Gould, from square leg, and Menon, walked towards him to reprimand the senior player for his gesture, which was against the spirit of the game.
There wasn't any verbal protest from Pollard as he just heard them and then went about his business. He, however, had something to smile in the ensuing moments, hitting Bravo for two successive boundaries off the last two balls to take MI to 149 for eight. Pollard made a 25-ball 41 and was the top scorer for his side.
5. Kieron Pollard Twitter outburst against Sanjay Manjrekar
During IPL 2017, Kieron Pollard slammed former Indian cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar for calling him 'brainless'. While Manjrekar may not have even uttered the word 'brainless', it seems Pollard lashed out at the commentator without being entirely certain of what was actually said.
Manjerekar who was commentating on Pollard's dismissal said, "When I look at Pollard, I look at him as more a six-seven-overs-left-in-the-innings batsman. Whether he will be able to bat at No 3 and whether he has the versatility to pick up the singles if the boundaries are not coming, does he have the range as a batsman? I don't think so. My view is, that maybe six or seven overs left in the innings is the perfect time for Pollard to come in."
However, the West Indian all-rounder either misunderstood Manjrekar's comments or was given a different version of what was said on air.
@sanjaymanjrekar u feel any positive can come out of your mouth bcuz u get pay to talk u can continue with your verbal diarrhea ..— Kieron Pollard (@KieronPollard55) April 9, 2017
Do you know how I get big so.. about BRAINLESS.. words are very powerful .. once it leaves u can't take it back.. sins of parents fall on...— Kieron Pollard (@KieronPollard55) April 9, 2017
U finish that sentence .. !! All in all great TEAM effort .. well done team well done Hardik nitesh krunal youngsters doing the business— Kieron Pollard (@KieronPollard55) April 9, 2017