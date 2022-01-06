IND vs SA: Four times Jasprit Bumrah was involved in heated on-field exchanges

1/4

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen its share of sledgings and Jasprit Bumrah was part of it in the initial days of the cash-rich tournament. The incident took place even before Bumrah became the bowler he is today.

Bumrah, while talking on an episode of 'What The Duck' in 2017, revealed that he had sledged AB de Villiers after getting his wicket in IPL 2014. However, the batter did not see his reaction and went back to the dressing room.

But things did not stop there and after the match, Bumrah had received a lot of heat on social media regarding him sledging someone of the calibre of AB de Villiers.

The pacer then added that he did not like to sledge opponents and tried to remain calm.