IND vs SA: Four times Jasprit Bumrah was involved in heated on-field exchanges

While the cricketers had to play in the bio-bubble due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the irritation and the anger is bound to reflect on the field. Cricket fans have witnessed a few players lose their temper a lot of times, however, no one expected the ever-smiling Jasprit Bumrah to be part of the heated exchanges.
In fact, the pacer has now been involved in more than four sledging controversies, the latest being with Marco Jansen during the third day of the Johannesburg Test. A look at incidents when Jasprit Bumrah was involved in sledging.
1. Jasprit Bumrah vs AB de Villiers: IPL 2014
The Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen its share of sledgings and Jasprit Bumrah was part of it in the initial days of the cash-rich tournament. The incident took place even before Bumrah became the bowler he is today.
Bumrah, while talking on an episode of 'What The Duck' in 2017, revealed that he had sledged AB de Villiers after getting his wicket in IPL 2014. However, the batter did not see his reaction and went back to the dressing room.
But things did not stop there and after the match, Bumrah had received a lot of heat on social media regarding him sledging someone of the calibre of AB de Villiers.
The pacer then added that he did not like to sledge opponents and tried to remain calm.
2. Jasprit Bumrah vs James Anderson: England Test series 2021
After the IPL incident, Jasprit Bumrah was never in the news for sledging to heated exchanges, however, when on English soil, the anger is bound to come out.
This incident took place during the second Test of India's tour of England in 2021. Bumrah and James Anderson had a heated debate during the middle of the game and it continued until India won the match by 151 runs.
It all started with Bumrah bowling a couple of bouncers to Anderson on Day 3. The pacer had bowled four no-balls in the over and bowled a total of ten deliveries before completing his over.
His first bouncer hit Anderson on the helmet and a concussion check was done, but, did not stop and this did not please Anderson and said a few words.
The talks motivated Bumrah when he came out to bat and stitched a partnership of 89 runs for the ninth wicket along with fellow bowler Mohammed Shami.
3. Jasprit Bumrah vs Jos Buttler: England Test series 2021
After the Anderson saga, things did not stop and Bumrah had an altercation with England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler while he was batting and umpire Richard Illingworth had to step in to calm Bumrah.
The bowler had received a mouthful from the close-in fieldsmen and Buttler, too, was one of them.
The English wicketkeeper-batsman was heard saying something to Bumrah but the Indian bowler showed off with his batting as he went on to score an unbeaten 34 off 64 balls and India won that game by a huge margin of 151 runs.
4. Jasprit Bumrah vs Marco Jansen: South Africa Test series 2022
The most recent incident for Bumrah took place during Day 3 of the second Test between India and South Africa. The Indian bowler faced the 54th over of the second innings bowled by, Marco Jansen.
The Proteas pacer bowled two short balls followed by another one that hit Bumrah on the shoulder and he started dusting his shoulder while looking straight towards Jansen.
The tall bowler again bowled a short ball and Bumrah swung his bat only to miss the ball and then the South African bowler was seen givingBumrah a stare before a few words were exchanged.
Both the players walked towards each other and the umpires had to step in and stop the confrontation between the fast bowlers. Soon after Bumrah hit a six bowled by Kagiso Rabada and redeemed himself.
Interestingly, Jansen was a part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) franchise last year and also played a few matches alongside Bumrah.
