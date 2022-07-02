Times India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant scored 100 in last game of a Test series

In fact, the wicketkeeper-batter now has two centuries on English soil, most by any wicket-keeper batsman in the UK.
After his performance with Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, all doubted Rishabh Pant. However, when it comes to Test cricket, there is surely a different player that resides inside the wicketkeeper.
The young lad has gone on to score the 5th century of his Test career on Day 1 of the Edgbaston Test match against England. In fact, the wicketkeeper-batter now has two centuries on English soil, most by any wicket-keeper batsman in the UK.
Interestingly, Pant's five Test centuries have all come in the last Test of the series. So let's have a look at all of them.
1. Rishabh Pant vs England 2018
In 2018, Rishabh Pant became the first Indian wicketkeeper to score a Test century in England. Pant completed his century in just 117 deliveries in the final Test at the Oval.
(Photo: AFP File photo)
2. Rishabh Pant vs England 2019
Rishabh Pant went on score his maiden hundred in Australia, his second in Test cricket in the fourth and final Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). With the three-figure mark, Pant had become the only Indian wicketkeeper to have scored a century in Australia.
The left-hander had smashed eight boundaries in his composed 137-ball knock.
(Photo: Twitter)
3. Rishabh Pant vs Australia 2021
India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant had scored his third Test hundred against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The batter who already had a Test century in Australia and England scored a ton at home for the first time in his career. The Delhi star's century came off just 115 balls and was studded with 13 fours and two sixes.
(Photo: Twitter)
4. Rishabh Pant vs Australia 2022
Rishabh Pant brought up his fourth Test hundred against South Africa in Cape Town in the third Test between India and South Africa. He had gone to become the first overseas wicketkeeper to notch up Test centuries in Australia, England, and South Africa.
(Photo: Twitter)
5. Rishabh Pant vs England 2022
Rishabh Pant hit his fifth Test century off just 89 deliveries in the rescheduled fifth Test in Birmingham. He cracked 146 off 111 balls to make the first day of the series decider in India's favour.
(Photo: BCCI)