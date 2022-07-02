Times India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant scored 100 in last game of a Test series

After his performance with Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, all doubted Rishabh Pant. However, when it comes to Test cricket, there is surely a different player that resides inside the wicketkeeper.

The young lad has gone on to score the 5th century of his Test career on Day 1 of the Edgbaston Test match against England. In fact, the wicketkeeper-batter now has two centuries on English soil, most by any wicket-keeper batsman in the UK.

Interestingly, Pant's five Test centuries have all come in the last Test of the series. So let's have a look at all of them.