6 . Edgbaston Brilliance - Leading the Attack

In the ongoing Test series against England in July 2025, Siraj has once again stepped up spectacularly. In the second Test at Edgbaston, he delivered a sensational spell of 6/70, leading a relatively inexperienced pace attack in Jasprit Bumrah's absence and proving his mettle in challenging conditions. This performance further solidifies his status as a world-class bowler.