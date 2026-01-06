Team India star Suryakumar Yadav meets Amitabh Bachchan at Mumbai event, pics go viral

Bangladesh Election 2026: Can Hindus, other minorities, vote freely amid escalating violence against them?
Delhi High Court takes BIG decision on Friends, Stranger Things, Squid Game; details inside
Shreyas Iyer makes scintillating return in domestic cricket following injury, Shubman Gill fails to shine again
Sakat Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time Today: Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and others; check city-wise timings here
'Will Trump Kidnap PM Modi?' THIS leader asks after US military captured Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro
Ashish Chanchlani's YouTube series Ekaki features cameos by this pan-India actor and blockbuster director, they are...
Cricket x Bollywood: Rohit Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan spotted chatting together at Mumbai event
When Powerful Cloud Systems Can Be Launched With One Click
US raid of Venezuela: India’s cautious reaction, De-dollarisation and BRICS
Chennai Metro: 9km long Porur to Poonamallee Bypass on Phase-2 stretch to begin January 2026 with dine, shopping options, check route
CRICKET
Aseem Sharma | Jan 06, 2026, 06:49 PM IST
1.SKY attended event with wife Devisha
Suryakumar Yadav was accompanied by his wife Devisha, who shared a picture of herself with the star actor on her Instagram Stories.
2.SKY clicks pictur with Big B
In the picture, Amitabh Bachchan was seen wearing a grey-black suit while SKY sported a navy-blue blazer over a white t-shirt.
3.What was the event?
The event where SKY and Big B met was held in Mumbai on January 5 to honour the Indian cricket teams, who recently won ICC trophies across men's and women's cricket. It was attended by several popular Bollywood celebrities and cricketing stars and was hosted by Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani.
4.On professtional front
Meanwhile, on the work front, Suryakumar Yadav is all set to lock horns for a 5-match T20I series against New Zealand ahead of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026. On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan recently wrapped the 17th season of his popular TV show, Kaun Banega Crorepati.