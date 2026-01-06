FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

Team India star Suryakumar Yadav meets Amitabh Bachchan at Mumbai event, pics go viral

Several pictures and videos of Suryakumar Yadav and Amitabh Bachchan meeting at an event in Mumbai are doing the rounds on social media.

Aseem Sharma | Jan 06, 2026, 06:49 PM IST

1.SKY attended event with wife Devisha

SKY attended event with wife Devisha
1

Suryakumar Yadav was accompanied by his wife Devisha, who shared a picture of herself with the star actor on her Instagram Stories.

 

2.SKY clicks pictur with Big B

SKY clicks pictur with Big B
2

In the picture, Amitabh Bachchan was seen wearing a grey-black suit while SKY sported a navy-blue blazer over a white t-shirt.

 

3.What was the event?

What was the event?
3

The event where SKY and Big B met was held in Mumbai on January 5 to honour the Indian cricket teams, who recently won ICC trophies across men's and women's cricket. It was attended by several popular Bollywood celebrities and cricketing stars and was hosted by Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani.

 

4.On professtional front

On professtional front
4

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suryakumar Yadav is all set to lock horns for a 5-match T20I series against New Zealand ahead of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026. On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan recently wrapped the 17th season of his popular TV show, Kaun Banega Crorepati.

