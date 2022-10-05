Mohammed Shami to Arshdeep Singh: Team India's best combination of 5 bowlers for T20 World Cup 2022

Team India are all set to fly to Australia on October 6 for the T20 World Cup 2022. Here's what India's bowling lineup could look like.
Team India may have won the three-match T20I series against South Africa but even during his post-match interaction, skipper Rohit Sharma highlighted that the bowling needs to improve. With Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022, there's a fair bit of thinking that Rohit and Rahul Dravid need to do, in order to get their bowling unit in order.
Here's the best bowling combination that Team India should take to the T20 World Cup 2022:
1. Mohammed Shami
In the absence of Bumrah, Mohammed Shami should be India's go-to man to get early wickets in the powerplay. His prior experience of playing in Australia could come in handy, and the extra bounce offered by the pitches Down Under could also make him the ideal replacement for Bumrah. Shami has already begun training and is likely to undergo a fitness test in NCA very soon before flying to Australia.
2. Bhuvneshwar Kumar
The second frontline pacer should be Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Despite his recent struggles, he has ample experience which would be crucial for the Men in Blue at the World Cup. While he won't get much swing from Australian tracks, but on his day, Kumar can make the ball do all the talking.
3. Harshal Patel
Harshal Patel should be the third bowling option, ahead of Deepak Chahar, because he has much more experience than the latter. Moreover, both players are only just returning from injuries, but Patel has looked a lot more in-sync than Chahar.
4. Arshdeep Singh
Last but not the least, Arshdeep Singh should be in the playing XI no matter what. Despite all the abuse he faced after dropping the catch against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022, he has shown immense grit and determination and add to that his ability to bowl accurate yorker in the death overs is simply what India need at the moment.
5. Yuzvendra Chahal
Despite his recent barren spell, Yuzvendra Chahal should get the nod ahead of Ravichandra Ashwin because of his ability to trouble opposition batsmen with his leg spin. Chahal has been India's frontline spinner for a while and they would be wise to persist with him for the T20 World Cup 2022.
Moreover, the likes of Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya will also give Rohit Sharma extra options to choose from, should one of the aforementioned five players go for runs aplenty.