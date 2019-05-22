Team India look dapper as they get ready for mission World Cup

Team India, on Wednesday, left for England from Mumbai airport to participate in the much-anticipated International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's Cricket World Cup.
The premier tournament is set to commence from May 30. However, ahead of the World Cup, warm-up matches will take place starting from May 24. India will face New Zealand on May 25 for their first warm-up match followed by a match against Bangladesh on May 28.
Virat Kohli will lead the India side in the quadrennial tournament and the squad also includes the 2011 World Cup winning captain MS Dhoni. At a press conference held in Mumbai on Tuesday, Kohli opined that they are entering in the tournament with a balanced and a strong side.
"We are going into the World Cup as a balanced and strong side. You saw in the IPL as well. All the players in the squad are in great form and playing really well. I think from that point of view, we just expect ourselves to play the best cricket we can," Kohli said.
India will kick-off its World Cup campaign against South Africa at Hampshire Bowl, Southampton on June 5.
Ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, India has got a major boost as the right-handed batsman Kedar Jadhav recovered from his shoulder injury. Jadhav sustained a shoulder injury during the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL). Chennai Super Kings (CSK), on Saturday, confirmed the news by posting it on Twitter.
"Singham Kedar has been declared fit and will travel to England for the #CWC2019! After the dramatic shoulder injury sustained while fielding in the last league game of IPL, KJ has recovered just in time to join the #MenInBlue! To many many crucial runs and wickets!" CSK tweeted.
Since his debut back in 2014 against Sri Lanka, Jadhav has produced some really good innings with the bat as he has accumulated 1,174 runs in 59 matches. Jadhav will further strengthen the India squad, who are travelling to England for the premier tournament with the 'favourite' tag.
However, the conundrum ahead of India team is picking up the player who will play at number four. Jadhav is one of the contenders for the position but KL Rahul and Vijay Shankar are going to give him a tough competition.
Regardless of that, update on Jadhav's injury will give India a relief and will keep the wide-range of options open for the 2011 World Cup winner.
India will start their World Cup campaign against South Africa, which will be played at Hampshire Bowl on June 5
A host of match-winners coupled with Mahendra Singh Dhoni's expertise make India favourites to lift the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, believes Mithali Raj, captain of national women's ODI team.
"The Indian team has a lot of match-winners now," Mithali said in a video posted on Twitter. "Of course, the captain (Virat Kohli) leads from the front with the openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, but we also have fast bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and the spinners," she said.
"But overall I think, the team which posts a big total and the bowlers who are able to do the job to contain those runs, is the team which is going to win. But then we do have a lot of depth. We have the expertise of Dhoni in the side. So, I can't pick one player, but India definitely has a lot of match-winners." In the video, Mithali can be seen sharing her views on the World Cup with Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner posted in Hyderabad.
"All the teams, all the main players are in good form with the IPL just wrapping up recently. Everyone is now looking forward to the World Cup," she said. Asked which team has a better chance to lift the trophy, Mithali said, "India is absolutely going in as favourites because they have been doing very well in the one-dayers and in other formats in the recent past." Mithali, however, also picked hosts England as another team who can go on to clinch their maiden 50-over World Cup title.
"But I cannot rule out the home team (England). Even they have done very well. They had some 10 to 15 victory streaks in the one-dayers. They will also play on home conditions. Having said that, I think as an Indian I will root for India," she said.
India will gear up for the World Cup with warm-up matches against New Zealand and Bangladesh on May 25 and 28 respectively.
Virat Kohli and Co. will open their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5 at Southampton.
He has not said it in as many words but reserve opener KL Rahul dropped enough hints that he could seamlessly settle into the key number four position, a conundrum the Indian team is carrying into the World Cup.
Despite much debate and discussion around the batting position, who would bat at number four -- Vijay Shankar or Rahul -- remains a riddle. "The selectors have made it clear. I am part of the team and will go with whatever the team decides when we get there," Rahul PTI in an interview when asked specifically about batting at number four.
Head coach Ravi Shastri said the combinations would entirely depend on the prevailing conditions in England. All that could go wrong, went wrong for the stylish opener in December-January when runs deserted him in the Test series in Australia before he and his teammate Hardik Pandya suffered the ignominy of being called from the tour in the wake of their outrageous comments on women during a TV show.
The 27-year-old even began to doubt himself as a person but the fighter in him did not give up. Suspended from the national team, Rahul was asked play for India A in the home series against England Lions and he was back amongst the runs.
In the following T20s against Australia, he scored morale boosting 50 and 47 and carried that form into the IPL, where he ended up as the second-highest run getter with 593 runs at 53.90.
"Form is an overrated word," said Rahul who goes into his maiden World Cup at the top of his game, having overcome the controversy-laden six months of his career. "The last couple of months have been good with the bat. Playing the series against England Lions gave me time to focus on my skill, then did well against T20s against Australia and then the IPL. I am feeling pretty confident," Rahul said.
Self-doubts can creep in when one endures a dismal tour like Rahul had in Australia but he did not over think about his game.
"I realised there was no problem with my skills. Form is a very over-rated word but yes not performing well in Australia is hard on any player. Everyone wants to perform. I just took it in my stride and took it as part of the journey. I am happy with where I am at right now."