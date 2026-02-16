T20 World Cup 2026: Which teams will India play and when in Super 8 round?

Trisha Krishnan slams Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran for 'distateful, inappropriate' remark linking her with Vijay
CRICKET
Aseem Sharma | Feb 16, 2026, 05:40 PM IST
1.Defending champions
The defending champions began their ICC T20I World Cup 2026 campaign against the USA on February 7 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India won the match by 29 runs. In the next one, India thrashed Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi and clinched the game by 93 runs.
2.IND vs PAK clash
In the previous game, the Men in Blue clashed with arch-rivals Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Ishan Kishan's stellar innings helped India clinch the game convincingly by 61 runs, also qualifying for the next round.
3.First Super 8 match
Team India, which has been assigned as X1, will kick off their Super 8 campaign in Ahmedabad against X4, which is most likely to be South Africa. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 22. However, South Africa can potentially lose this spot if the UAE manage to register wins against Afghanistan and the Proteas.
4.Second Super 8 match
The next Super 8 game will be on February 26 at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, and the opponent can be either Australia, Zimbabwe, or Ireland.
5.Last Super 8 match
The only Super 8 game that is confirmed for Team India is the final match in the round. The Men in Blue are scheduled to face two-time champions West Indies on March 1 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.