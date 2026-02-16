T20 World Cup 2026: Which teams will India play and when in Super 8 round?

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Trisha Krishnan slams Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran for 'distateful, inappropriate' remark linking her with Vijay

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates multi-level car parking facility in Nehru Place; can accommodate 2000 vehicles daily

Rajkummar Rao breaks silence on 'worrisome transformation', reveals real reason for his 10 kg gain, hair patches: 'I'm not a believer in...'

Taapsee Pannu says OTTs have 'clear mandates' of not picking rooted films like Assi: 'They want massy potboilers audience'

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda wedding invite leaked? Viral photo showing marriage, reception date breaks the internet

Naveed Akram, behind Australia's Bondi Beach shooting that left 15 dead, says just two words in first court appearance

Will India and Pakistan lock horns again in T20 World Cup 2026 after Colombo?

CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt to launch WhatsApp-based system for issuing birth, caste certificates, check details

Kangana Ranaut calls Sara Arjun 'authentic and rooted,' says she’s rooting for young Dhurandhar star

Rajpal Yadav granted interim bail till March 18 in Rs 9 crore debt case, actor to finally walk out of Tihar Jail

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Hrithik Roshan reacts to 'heartbreaking and traumatic' Mumbai Metro pillar collapse: 'Need for safety checks is a priority'

Hrithik Roshan reacts to 'heartbreaking' Mumbai Metro pillar collapse

Trisha Krishnan slams Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran for 'distateful, inappropriate' remark linking her with Vijay

Trisha slams Tamil Nadu BJP chief for 'distateful' remark linking her with Vijay

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: A glimpse into Sachin Tendulkar's son's career ahead of his wedding with Ravi Ghai's granddaughter

A glimpse into Sachin Tendulkar's son' career ahead of his wedding with Saaniya

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant shine while hosting Queen Rania of Jordan in Mumbai; See viral pics

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant

T20 World Cup 2026: Which teams will India play and when in Super 8 round?

T20 World Cup 2026: Which teams will India play and when in Super 8 round?

Ramadan 2026: When will holy month of Muslims begin? check suhoor, iftar timings, fasting hours in India, UAE, Pakistan, Bangladesh

Ramadan 2026: When will holy month of Muslims begin? check suhoor, iftar time

HomePhotos

CRICKET

T20 World Cup 2026: Which teams will India play and when in Super 8 round?

After defeating Pakistan in the third group stage game on Sunday, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India qualified for the Super Eight round.

Aseem Sharma | Feb 16, 2026, 05:40 PM IST

1.Defending champions

Defending champions
1

The defending champions began their ICC T20I World Cup 2026 campaign against the USA on February 7 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India won the match by 29 runs. In the next one, India thrashed Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi and clinched the game by 93 runs.

Advertisement

2.IND vs PAK clash

IND vs PAK clash
2

In the previous game, the Men in Blue clashed with arch-rivals Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Ishan Kishan's stellar innings helped India clinch the game convincingly by 61 runs, also qualifying for the next round.

3.First Super 8 match

First Super 8 match
3

Team India, which has been assigned as X1, will kick off their Super 8 campaign in Ahmedabad against X4, which is most likely to be South Africa. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 22. However, South Africa can potentially lose this spot if the UAE manage to register wins against Afghanistan and the Proteas.

 

4.Second Super 8 match

Second Super 8 match
4

The next Super 8 game will be on February 26 at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, and the opponent can be either Australia, Zimbabwe, or Ireland.

 

TRENDING NOW

5.Last Super 8 match

Last Super 8 match
5

The only Super 8 game that is confirmed for Team India is the final match in the round. The Men in Blue are scheduled to face two-time champions West Indies on March 1 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

 

Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Trisha Krishnan slams Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran for 'distateful, inappropriate' remark linking her with Vijay
Trisha slams Tamil Nadu BJP chief for 'distateful' remark linking her with Vijay
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates multi-level car parking facility in Nehru Place; can accommodate 2000 vehicles daily
Delhi CM Gupta inaugurates multi-level car parking in Nehru Place
Rajkummar Rao breaks silence on 'worrisome transformation', reveals real reason for his 10 kg gain, hair patches: 'I'm not a believer in...'
Rajkummar Rao breaks silence on 'worrisome transformation', reveals real reason
Taapsee Pannu says OTTs have 'clear mandates' of not picking rooted films like Assi: 'They want massy potboilers audience'
Taapsee Pannu says OTTs have 'clear mandates' of not picking films like Assi
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda wedding invite leaked? Viral photo showing marriage, reception date breaks the internet
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda wedding invite leaked? Viral photo showing
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant shine while hosting Queen Rania of Jordan in Mumbai; See viral pics
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant
T20 World Cup 2026: Which teams will India play and when in Super 8 round?
T20 World Cup 2026: Which teams will India play and when in Super 8 round?
Ramadan 2026: When will holy month of Muslims begin? check suhoor, iftar timings, fasting hours in India, UAE, Pakistan, Bangladesh
Ramadan 2026: When will holy month of Muslims begin? check suhoor, iftar time
Viral video: AI imagines Dhurandhar in Hollywood, Tom Hardy as Hamza, Robert Downey Jr as Major Iqbal, Jason Momoa as SP Aslam win internet
AI imagines Dhurandhar in Hollywood, Tom Hardy as Hamza, RDJ as Iqbal, Jason
Who is IAS Avi Prasad? MP bureaucrat married three IAS women officers one after another; latest marriage with Ankita Dhakre is creating buzz, here's all you need to know about him
Who is IAS officer Avi Prasad? MP bureaucrat whose 3rd marriage is creating buzz
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement