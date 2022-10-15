T20 World Cup 2022: 7 Indian origin cricketers who will play for another nation in the mega-event

India will begin as one of the tournament's favorites. Despite the fact that the Men in Blue did not qualify for the semi-finals last year,
The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will begin on October 16, with two Round 1 matches taking place on the first day. This year's big event will include 16 teams including India, South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, New Zealand, England, and Australia.
India will begin as one of the tournament's favorites. Despite the fact that the Men in Blue did not qualify for the semi-finals last year, many fans believe that India will win the T20 World Cup in 2022.
India has been one of the most important cricketing hubs in recent years. Thousands of people in the country aspire to play for the Indian team one day. While some of them have realized their aspirations, others have moved to other countries to pursue their dream of playing international cricket.
Before the T20 World Cup 2022 begins, here's a list of seven players who were born in India but will play for another nation at the mega-event.
1. Chundangapoyil Rizwan, UAE
CP Rizwan, the captain of the UAE team at the T20 World Cup 2022, was born in Kerala. Few fans are aware that he participated in the Kochi Tuskers Kerala trials prior to the IPL 2011.
Rizwan is a middle-order batsman who has 218 runs scored in 10 T20I innings. It will be fascinating to see how he does at the mega-event.
2. Ish Sodhi, New Zealand
Ish Sodhi (full name Inderbir Singh Sodhi) is a leg spinner from Ludhiana, India. He represents New Zealand in international cricket. Sodhi and has appeared in 81 T20Is for New Zealand.
He has taken 103 wickets in the game's shortest format. Sodhi will be one of the Black Caps' primary bowlers at the upcoming mega-event.
3. Simi Singh, Ireland
Simi Singh, the all-rounder from Ireland, has built a name for himself in white-ball cricket over the previous few years. In his T20I career, Singh has taken 41 wickets and scored 289 runs.
Singh grew up in Bathlana, Punjab, and aspired to play for India. He does, however, presently play for Ireland.
4. Chirag Suri, UAE
Chirag Suri is the only United Arab Emirates cricketer to have earned an IPL contract. The Gujarat Lions signed him for the IPL 2017 but did not give him a game.
Suri is a right-handed batsman who usually starts the game. He was born in the Indian city of New Delhi.
5. Karthik Meiyappan, UAE
Karthik Meiyappan is a 21-year-old leg spinner from Chennai. He plays for the UAE national team and is a member of their T20 World Cup 2022 roster.
Meiyappan shot to prominence in IPL 2020 when Royal Challengers Bangalore signed him as one of their net bowlers.
6. Vikramjit Singh, Netherlands
Vikramjit Singh, who was born in Cheema Khurd, Punjab, is one of the youngest players in any T20 World Cup squad. The opening batter will represent the Netherlands.
Singh has scored 19 runs in three matches in his brief career. He's excited to play some big knocks at the mega-event.
7. Vriitya Aravind, UAE
Vriitya Aravind, the UAE's vice-captain, is another Chennai-born player who will compete in the T20 World Cup in 2022. In domestic events, he has been quite impressive.
The wicketkeeper's performance in the greatest competition of his career will be fascinating to watch.