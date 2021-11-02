Photos
T20 World Cup 2021: Hardik Pandya's flashy lifestyle, from costly watches to luxurious cars - In pics
Here's a look at the Indian superstar's luxurious lifestyle he has been able to build coming from a humble background.
- DNA Web Team
- Nov 2, 2021, 05:37 PM IST
Team India, who were one of the pre-tournament favourites are on the verge of being knocked out of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 after losing to Pakistan and New Zealand in successive games and now face Afghanistan in a do-or-die clash, who pushed Pakistan to the brink.
The focus as far as the Indian team is concerned will be on the star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who bowled a couple of overs in the last game but the time he came in to bowl, that match was probably done and dusted but he will be crucial to India's chances in the next three games.
Hardik, who is almost indispensable in the white-ball squads before getting to that point and becoming one of the stars in the team, came from a very humble background in Baroda. Let's take a look at his expensive and stylish lifestyle:
1. Hardik Pandya's home with private pool
Hardik Pandya's luxurious apartment has an in-built swimming pool with a beautiful pool side to relax and chill.
2. Hardik Pandya's expensive cars
3. Hardik Pandya's cost over INR 30 crore
Hardik and Krunal Pandya recently bought a home, costing over INR 30 crore that has everything from a gaming zone, gym to a lawn to a lounge and a swimming pool.
4. Hardik Pandya's expensive watches
Among highly expensive watches, Hardik Pandya has he own a Patek Philippe Nautilus Platinum 5711, which costs over INR 5 crore.
5. Hardik's is married to model Natasa Stankovic