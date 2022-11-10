Suryakumar Yadav-Devisha Shetty love story: Know all about their cute college romance, marriage

Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty met each other in college and have never left each other's side ever since. Know all about their cute love story.

Suryakumar Yadav has gripped the entire nation with his stunning performances. The 32-year-old is the third-highest run-scorer in the World Cup so far, and he has completely transformed his game in the past couple of years. Recently, SKY's wife Devisha Shetty revealed how the Mumbai Indians stalwart transformed his game in recent years by making changes to his lifestyle and diet. Devisha herself has been at Surya's side down the years. They first met in college and have never left each other ever since.

Here's all you need to know about Suryakumar Yadav, Devisha Shetty's love story:

(All images courtesy: Devisha Shetty Instagram)