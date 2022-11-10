Search icon
Suryakumar Yadav-Devisha Shetty love story: Know all about their cute college romance, marriage

Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty met each other in college and have never left each other's side ever since. Know all about their cute love story.

  Nov 09, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

Suryakumar Yadav has gripped the entire nation with his stunning performances. The 32-year-old is the third-highest run-scorer in the World Cup so far, and he has completely transformed his game in the past couple of years. Recently, SKY's wife Devisha Shetty revealed how the Mumbai Indians stalwart transformed his game in recent years by making changes to his lifestyle and diet. Devisha herself has been at Surya's side down the years. They first met in college and have never left each other ever since. 

Here's all you need to know about Suryakumar Yadav, Devisha Shetty's love story:

(All images courtesy: Devisha Shetty Instagram)

Suryakumar Yadav, Devisha Shetty love story
Devisha Shetty and Suryakumar Yadav met each other during their college days. Devisha hails from a South Indian family, but she was born in Mumbai. She completed her Bachelors from R. A. Podar College of Commerce & Economics. It's there that they met each other first. 

How love blossed between SKY and Devisha
Devisha is a very good dancer, and she has always been fond of dancing. That's how Suryakumar was left bowled by his lady lover, whereas, she fell for his batting skills, and has been a very vocal fan of her husband, cheering for him from the stands often.  

SKY, Devisha's marriage
After their friendship blossomed into love, the pair got married to each other in the year 2016. They've never left each other's side ever since, and they both share loved-up pictures each other on their respective social media handles. 

Devisha's as Surya's life support
In an interview with Indian Express, Devisha herself revealed how Surya has undergone many changes in terms of his lifestyle and diet over the years. She has been with him supporting him at every step, Before Team India left for Perth, SKY and Devisha's video had gone viral wherein she was seen helping him wear his India blazer, a cute moment between them. 

Did you recognize them?
Devisha shared a reel on her Instagram earlier, wherein she had used older images, from when she and Suryakumar were both in high school. Needless to say that they look unrecognisable and have changed a lot down the years, which is again very obvious. 

