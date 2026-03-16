Sunil Gavaskar slams Kavya Maran-owned SRH over Abrar Ahmed signing, says fees ‘contribute to deaths of Indians’

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Aseem Sharma | Mar 16, 2026, 06:58 PM IST
1.Signing Abrar Ahmed
Kavya Maran-owned Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise is getting massive backlash after its sister franchise, Sunrisers Leeds, signed Pakistani spinner Abrar Ahmed in The Hundred 2026 Auction.
2.Sunil Gavaskar criticises SRH
Now, Sunil Gavaskar has also criticised the franchise and its owners for indirectly supporting the deaths of Indian soldiers and civilians. ''The furore created by the acquisition of a Pakistani player by the Indian owner of a franchise in The Hundred is hardly surprising. Ever since the Mumbai attacks in November 2008, Indian franchise owners have simply ignored Pakistani players for the IPL,'' Gavaskar wrote in Mid-Day column.
3.'Contribute to deaths of Indian soldiers and civilians'
''Although belated, the realisation that the fees that they pay to a Pakistani player, who then pays income tax to his government, which buys arms and weapons, indirectly contributes to the deaths of Indian soldiers and civilians, is making Indian entities refrain from even considering having Pakistani artistes and sportspersons,'' he added.
4.'Daniel Vettori may not understand this simple dynamics'
He also mentioned the coach of the team in The Hundred, Daniel Vettori, and further wrote, ''Whether it is an Indian entity or an overseas subsidiary of the entity that is making the payment, if the owner is Indian, then he or she is contributing to the Indian casualties. It’s as simple as that. Daniel Vettori, the coach of the team in The Hundred who hails from New Zealand, may not understand this simple dynamic, and so may have wanted some Pakistani players in his team, but surely the owner should have had an understanding of the situation and discouraged the purchase. Is winning a tournament in a format that no other country plays in much more important than Indian lives?''
5.Sunrisers Leeds sign Abrar Ahmed for whopping fees
For those unversed, Sunrisers Leeds signed Abrar Ahmed for GBP 190,000 (roughly Rs 2.32 crore).