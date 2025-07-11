8 . A Heart of Gold: Impactful Philanthropy

Despite his immense wealth, Gavaskar remains deeply committed to social causes. He chairs the Board of Governors for the Heart-to-Heart Foundation and actively contributes to The CHAMPS Foundation, which he initiated. This foundation provides crucial financial and medical assistance to struggling former sportspersons, including figures like Vinod Kambli. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he made significant donations to relief funds, showcasing his generous spirit.