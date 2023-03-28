Step inside India cricketer Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech's luxurious Rs 64 crore apartment

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech, who was once a Bollywood actress, live in Mumbai's posh area.
Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh is considered as one of the richest cricketers in the world. After taking retirement from cricket, Yuvraj Singh is now busy in coaching and mentoring young players of the Indian Premier League.
1. Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech: Home details
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech live in a 16,000 sqft luxurious apartment on the 29th floor. The apartment offers a view of the Arabian Sea.
2. Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech home price
According to reports, Yuvraj Singh bought this luxurious apartment for Rs 64 crores.
3. Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech - Entertainment room
Yuvraj Singh is a big fan of video games and the former star all-rounder likes to spend a lot of time in his entertainment room.
4. Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech: Bedroom
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech’s luxurious apartment has a well-designed bedroom. Yuvraj once gave a glimpse of his bedroom while he was getting a haircut at home.
5. Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech home: Kitchen
The luxurious home has a modern monochrome kitchen equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.