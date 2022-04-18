SRH speedster Umran Malik becomes 4th bowler to deliver maiden in 20th over, here are others

Umran Malik joined three other legendary bowlers for not conceding a single run in the last over.
When Umran Malik burst into the scene of the Indian Premier League (IPL), many were surprised by his speed. Now the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer, under the able guidance of former bowler Dale Steyn, has proved to be even a dependable fast bowler, especially in the death overs.
The bowler from Jammu and Kashmir has gone on to become the fourth bowler to bowl a maiden in the 20th over in the history of the IPL on Sunday (April 17).
Soon after his spell, Malik joined three other legendary bowlers of not conceding a single run in the last over. Here are the rest of the players on the elite list.
1. Irfan Pathan - IPL 2008
Irfan Pathan had become the first bowler to achieve this special milestone and it took place in the inaugural season in 2008. While playing for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), the left-arm pacer had delivered a maiden against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the second innings of the match in Mohali. The pacer had bowled six consecutive dot balls to Ashish Nehra to help his side win by 66 runs.
2. Lasith Malinga - IPL 2009
Former Mumbai Indians (MI) fast bowler Lasith Malinga was the second one to register this feat. He bowled a double-wicket maiden against Deccan Chargers in Durban in the year 2009.
3. Jaydev Unadkat - IPL 2017
In IPL 2017, Jaydev Unadkat had become the third bowler while playing for the now-defunct franchise Rising Pune Supergiants. The left-arm bowler delivered a terrific hat-trick maiden against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad in the second innings to win the match for his team by 12 runs.
4. Umran Malik - IPL 2022
Now in IPL 2022, Umran Malik become the fourth bowler to achieve this feat. The fiery seam bowler even also took three wickets - Odean Smith, Rahul Chahar, and Vaibhav Arora - in the final over of the first innings against Punjab Kings (PBKS). His spell surely helped SRH in bundling out PBKS for just 151 runs in the allotted 20 overs.