SA vs NZ in pictures World Cup 2019: Kane Williamson takes New Zealand to 4-wicket win over South Africa- as it happened

Captain Kane Williamson's patient unbeaten century led New Zealand to a tense four-wicket victory over South Africa in a low-scoring Cricket World Cup match at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

Chasing 242 to win a match reduced to 49 overs a side by rain, New Zealand looked set to comfortably reach the target with Martin Guptill and Williamson at the crease.

But South Africa fast bowler Chris Morris picked up three wickets to leave New Zealand struggling at 137-5 before Williamson (106 not out) and Colin de Grandhomme (60) shared a 91-run partnership.

De Grandhomme fell before the end but Williamson reached his century with a six in the final over and guided New Zealand to their fourth win of the tournament with three balls to spare.

Earlier, South Africa's batsmen apart from Hashim Amla and Rassie van der Dussen failed to build on starts after being put into bat in the face of a disciplined bowling effort from the Kiwis.

Amla was bowled for 55 by Mitchell Santner but Van der Dussen's unbeaten 67 off 64 balls gave the South Africans a respectable total to defend.

The result left South Africa, who have won only one match, virtually out of the running for a semi-final spot while New Zealand kept their unbeaten run intact to move to the top of the standings with four wins in five games.

New Zealand 145/5 in 33 overs (Target 242 in 49 overs)

South Africa 241/6 in 49 overs

Earlier, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to field first. New Zealand are unchanged while South Africa have brought in Lungi Ngidi in place of Beuran Hendricks.

SA vs NZ Playing 11s

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (C), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Imran Tahir.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult.