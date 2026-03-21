Smriti Mandhana’s stunning transformation: India vice-captain turns heads in glamorous blue metallic dress

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CRICKET
Chankesh Rao | Mar 21, 2026, 04:11 PM IST
1.The Ultimate Transformation
Moving away from her signature blue jersey, Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana recently left fans breathless with a high-fashion makeover. The vice-captain of the Indian women’s team swapped her sports gear for a custom metallic sculptural gown, proving she is just as much a force on the red carpet as she is on the pitch.
2.The Designer Touch: Rimzim Dadu Couture
The show-stopping ensemble is a creation by acclaimed designer Rimzim Dadu. Known for her experimental use of materials, Dadu crafted this gown with a unique "corded" texture. The result? A liquid-metal effect that shimmered under the lights, giving Smriti an ethereal, "sculpted" silhouette.
3.Royal Blue Brilliance
Drenched in a deep royal blue hue, the gown featured a structured bodice and a flowing train that added a touch of dramatic flair. The sculptural quality of the outfit highlighted Smriti's frame while blending modern artistry with classic sophistication.
4.Effortless Glam: The Styling
Smriti followed a "less is more" philosophy for her styling. She opted for relaxed, center-parted beach waves to soften the bold structure of the dress. Her makeup was kept fresh and dewy, featuring a subtle winged eyeliner and a nude-mauve lip to enhance her natural features.
5."Internet Breaker": The Viral Reaction
Social media erupted as soon as the photos dropped. From fans calling her a "full-time internet breaker" to praising her "sharp jawline," the reaction was unanimous: Smriti has officially arrived as a style icon. As one fan aptly put it, "Blue never looked this good!"
6.A Year of Golden Triumphs
The glamour isn't just for show—it’s a celebration of a historic year on the field! Adding another feather to her cap, Smriti Mandhana was honored as the Women’s Cricketer of the Year, recognizing her pivotal role in India’s recent international victories. Whether she's dismantling bowling attacks or dominating the fashion scene, Smriti proves she is truly in a league of her own.