Smriti Mandhana’s stunning transformation: India vice-captain turns heads in glamorous blue metallic dress

6 . A Year of Golden Triumphs

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The glamour isn't just for show—it’s a celebration of a historic year on the field! Adding another feather to her cap, Smriti Mandhana was honored as the Women’s Cricketer of the Year, recognizing her pivotal role in India’s recent international victories. Whether she's dismantling bowling attacks or dominating the fashion scene, Smriti proves she is truly in a league of her own.