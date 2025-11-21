FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomePhotos

CRICKET

Smriti Mandhana's net worth: A look at earnings, WPL contract, and endorsements of India's cricket star

Smriti Mandhana is among the highest-earning female cricketers in India, as she enjoys income from a variety of sources. Let us take a look at some of her major earning sources.

Aseem Sharma | Nov 21, 2025, 01:13 PM IST

1.Net Worth

Net Worth
1

Smriti Mandhana is among the highest-earning female cricketers in India, as she enjoys income from a variety of sources. Let us take a look at some of her major earning sources.

 

2.Total Assets

Total Assets
2

Several media reports suggest that Mandhana has an estimated net worth of around USD 4 million (roughly Rs 32-34 crore).

 

3.BCCI Central Contract

BCCI Central Contract
3

Smriti Mandhana is a part of the BCCI Grade A women's category and earns an annual retainership of Rs 50 lakh along with match fees, which are Rs 15 lakh per Test, Rs 6 lakh per ODI, and Rs 3 lakh per T20I.

 

4.WPL salary

WPL salary
4

Mandhana represents Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Women's Premier League (WPL) and was signed for Rs 3.4 crore, which is reportedly double what Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam gets in PSL.

 

5.Endorsements

Endorsements
5

Apart from earnings from cricket, Smriti Mandhana also endorses several big brands like Hyundai, Garnier, Hero MotoCorp, among others, which surely makes her one of the richest women cricketers in the world.

 

