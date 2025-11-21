Smriti Mandhana's net worth: A look at earnings, WPL contract, and endorsements of India's cricket star

Russia offers fifth generation fighter Su-57, should India buy it? Can it checkmate Chinese J-20?
Big blow to South Africa as star pacer ruled out of 2nd Test and ODIs vs India
Gaurav Khanna is winning Bigg Boss 19, his wife is lucky charm, has worked closely with THIS BB winner, her name is ...
Donald Trump Jr to attend billionaire Rama Raju Mantena's daughter's wedding in Udaipur, to stay in Rs 10 lakh per night Maharaja Suite in THIS hotel
Divya Khosla and Mukesh Bhatt's explosive phone conversation goes viral, actress calls out 'industry mafia', then…
WPL 2026 Auction list unveiled: Check names of all 277 players set to go under the hammer
Masterstroke by Ratan Tata's TCS, launches new company, gets Rs 88000000000 investment, plans to...
When Kishore Kumar was struggling, Ruma Devi was working with Lata Mangeshkar, Dev Anand, Ashok Kumar; son Amit Kumar reveals what led to their separation
West Bengal Election 2026: From 'Jungle Raj' attack, rebranding to Bengali connect, BJP may take THESE 10 steps
RRB NTPC Undergraduate Result 2025 OUT: Scorecard, Merit List PDF officially released, check details here
CRICKET
Aseem Sharma | Nov 21, 2025, 01:13 PM IST
1.Net Worth
Smriti Mandhana is among the highest-earning female cricketers in India, as she enjoys income from a variety of sources. Let us take a look at some of her major earning sources.
2.Total Assets
Several media reports suggest that Mandhana has an estimated net worth of around USD 4 million (roughly Rs 32-34 crore).
3.BCCI Central Contract
Smriti Mandhana is a part of the BCCI Grade A women's category and earns an annual retainership of Rs 50 lakh along with match fees, which are Rs 15 lakh per Test, Rs 6 lakh per ODI, and Rs 3 lakh per T20I.
4.WPL salary
Mandhana represents Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Women's Premier League (WPL) and was signed for Rs 3.4 crore, which is reportedly double what Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam gets in PSL.
5.Endorsements
Apart from earnings from cricket, Smriti Mandhana also endorses several big brands like Hyundai, Garnier, Hero MotoCorp, among others, which surely makes her one of the richest women cricketers in the world.