1 . Shubman Gill

India's newly-appointed Test captain, Shubman Gill, has had a tough time in England so far. In his 3 matches and 6 innings, he’s managed to score just 88 runs, which gives him a disappointing average of 14.66. His highest score stands at a mere 28, and he’s really struggled to get used to the swinging conditions.

While Gill showed some promise during his innings in Birmingham in 2022 and at The Oval in 2023, he’s still searching for that standout performance in English conditions.