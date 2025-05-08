5 . Shreyas Iyer

5

Shreyas Iyer, though an unconventional choice for India's Test captain, has shown good leadership qualities while captaining in the IPL. He led Kolkata Knight Riders to victory last year and is currently performing well for Punjab under coach Ricky Ponting. However, he has not played Test cricket for over 15 months and is not a guaranteed selection for the Test team. Despite this, he could bring confidence if given the opportunity to captain India in Tests.