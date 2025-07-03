1 . Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill delivered an impressive captain's innings, scoring his second century of the series on the first day of the second test against England. The tourists managed to recover and ended the day at 310-5 at stumps in Edgbaston on Wednesday. Gill faced scrutiny regarding his team selection after resting pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, yet the captain showcased resilience, making few mistakes as he patiently wore down the England bowlers while executing confident shots.