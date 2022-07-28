Shubman Gill as opener in T20I World Cup 2022: Who are the challengers?

Shubman Gill's performance during the West Indies ODIs has put him in contention as one of the openers for India at the T20I World Cup 2022.

Shubman Gill won the Man of the match award for his unbeaten 98-run knock against West Indies in the third ODI on Wednesday, and he also was adjudged as the player of the series. The 22-year-old contributed 205 runs in three games and has put his name in contention as one of the openers for India at the T20I World Cup 2022.

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer recent shared a meme, which perfectly sums up the competition for opening berths between Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill and other openers.

That being said, who all are the challengers to Shubman Gill as an opener at the T20I World Cup? Read on to know more.