Shubman Gill as opener in T20I World Cup 2022: Who are the challengers?

Shubman Gill won the Man of the match award for his unbeaten 98-run knock against West Indies in the third ODI on Wednesday, and he also was adjudged as the player of the series. The 22-year-old contributed 205 runs in three games and has put his name in contention as one of the openers for India at the T20I World Cup 2022.
Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer recent shared a meme, which perfectly sums up the competition for opening berths between Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill and other openers.
That being said, who all are the challengers to Shubman Gill as an opener at the T20I World Cup? Read on to know more.
1. Rohit Sharma
Being the captain of the team, Rohit Sharma will undoubtedly take up one of the opening slots, which leaves just one more berth as an opener for the rest of the youngsters to fight it out amongst themselves.
2. Ruturaj Gaikwad
Ruturaj Gaikwad has been opening for India in games whenever the senior players like Rohit and others haven't been playing. He finished IPL 2021 as the top scorer and was subsequently handed his India debut shortly after. The youngster had a difficult IPL 2022 campaign with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and in the six T20Is he played for India this year, Gaikwad has amassed just 100 runs, thus a lot will depend on how he performs going forward.
3. Ishan Kishan
Judging by the current scheme of things, the only player standing in the queue ahead of Shubman Gill, who is most likely to partner Rohit Sharma at the ICC T20I World Cup is Ishan Kishan. Having scored 419 runs in 13 innings during the year 2022, Kishan has been a standout performer for India, and Gill will have his work cut put to challenge Kishan for a place in the playing XI.
4. KL Rahul
KL Rahul has not had an easy time in 2022, missing many matches for Team India due to injury and Covid. However, he showed his true class while playing for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL 2022, finishing second behind Jos Buttler in the highest run-scorer charts with 616 runs in 15 innings. If not for his injury woes, Rahul would have been ahead of Ishan Kishan in the pecking order, but it remains to be seen how he performs once he regains full fitness.
5. Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant is another player who has an outside chance of opening for India at the ICC T20I World Cup. In recent games, Rohit Sharma has shown willingness to promote the southpaw up the order. Pant's swashbuckling style of cricket would also help India to fly out of the blocks in matches, and many cricketers have even backed this move. However, it remains to be seen whether Pant will be experimented with further, as an opener.