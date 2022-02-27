From Shreyas Iyer to KL Rahul - Top 5 players who can bat for India at number 4 slot

Ahead of the upcoming ICC T20I World Cup 2022, there's a battle for slots going on in India's middle-order.
Amid the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka, of all the positives, perhaps the biggest one would be the return of Shreyas Iyer's form. He's been long seen as the answer to India's woes at the number 4 batting slot, but with his recent heroics, Iyer has proven to be a handy option at number 3 as well, in Virat Kohli's absence.
However, once Kohli is back, and KL Rahul regains his fitness, there's good to be a proper battle for places in the middle order, especially for the number 4 batting position, which has been India's achilles heel. Coach Rahul Dravid would welcome the selection dilemma because plenty of players are looking to cement their places in India's core squad ahead of the World Cup.
Here are the top 5 players including the likes of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer who can bat for India at number 4:
1. Shreyas Iyer
In the absence of Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer took the opportunity provided to him by both hands to further cement his status as a key batsman for India. Not only did he help snatch a win from the jaws of defeat in the 2nd T20I versus Sri Lanka, but his valuable contribution in the 1st T20I (57* off 28) was also commendable. When Kohli returns, surely Iyer will be one of the first names to be considered for the number 4 spot.
2. Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav has been one of the most consistent batters for India of late. He was rewarded with the 'Man of the series' award for his brilliant displays against West Indies when he kept the likes of Shreyas Iyer on the bench. If not for his untimely injury, Suryakumar would have been playing at the number 4 spot in the ongoing series, and it's clear that he will be one of the leading candidates for that position come the T20I World Cup.
3. Rishabh Pant
Another player who has been equally important for Team India recently, if not for his rash batting at times, Rishabh could have already been an undisputable starter at number 4. His aggressive batting style may not be according to some people's liking, but he's got the ability to accelerate the innings, and a penchant to go for the big hits - both qualities which will be crucial in the T20I World Cup.
4. KL Rahul
KL Rahul has batted at multiple positions for India since making his debut. In recent times, the management have backed Rahul as an opener, because that's a position where he looks most lethal, but no wonder the 29-year-old has to ability to come down the order when the situation calls for it.
5. Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson may be down the pecking order currently, but if he can continue his heroics, just like on Saturday when he scored one boundary and three sixes in an over, he might boost his chances of playing at number 4 position. He's a mighty capable batter we all know that from his time at Rajasthan Royals (RR), the youngster only needs to deliver more consistently.