Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings

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Aseem Sharma | May 17, 2026, 01:00 PM IST
1.Virat Kohli
The OG RCBian has played 279 matches before the PBKS vs RCB game today.
2.Rohit Sharma
The current star MI batter has also played 279 matches in IPL from 2008 to 2026.
3.MS Dhoni
Former CSK skipper has featured in 278 IPL matches in his 19-year career in the cash-rich league.
4.Ravindra Jadeja
The star all-rounder of the Rajasthan Royals has appeared in 265 IPL matches in his career.
5.Dinesh Karthik
He has played 257 IPL matches in his career between 2008 and 2024. He has been associated with teams like the Delhi Capitals, the Gujarat Lions, the Kolkata Knight Riders, the Punjab Kings, the Mumbai Indians, and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.