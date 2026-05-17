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Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings

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Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer is all set to achieve a major milestone in his IPL career as he plays his 100th match today, May 17, against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Let us take a look at those Indian players with the most IPL outings in the 19-year history of the tournament.

Aseem Sharma | May 17, 2026, 01:00 PM IST

1.Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli
1

The OG RCBian has played 279 matches before the PBKS vs RCB game today.

 

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2.Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma
2

The current star MI batter has also played 279 matches in IPL from 2008 to 2026.

 

3.MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni
3

Former CSK skipper has featured in 278 IPL matches in his 19-year career in the cash-rich league.

 

4.Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja
4

The star all-rounder of the Rajasthan Royals has appeared in 265 IPL matches in his career.

 

 

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5.Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik
5

He has played 257 IPL matches in his career between 2008 and 2024. He has been associated with teams like the Delhi Capitals, the Gujarat Lions, the Kolkata Knight Riders, the Punjab Kings, the Mumbai Indians, and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

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