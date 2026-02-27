FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

Shoaib Malik to Salman Ali Agha: Pakistan's best and worst captains at T20 World Cups

The Salman Ali Agha-led Men in Green are on the verge of getting eliminated from the ongoing ICC T20I World Cup 2026, which will end their campaign in the Super 8 round. Let us take a look at the best and worst skippers of the Pakistani team who led their side in the T20 World Cups over the years.

Aseem Sharma | Feb 27, 2026, 02:17 PM IST

1.Shoaib Malik

Shoaib Malik
1

Shoaib Malik (2007)- In the inaugural T20 World Cup, Pakistan had a great campaign and even reached the finals, only to lose to arch-rivals India by 5 runs.

 

2.Younis Khan

Younis Khan
2

Younis Khan (2009) - The only Pakistani captain ever to lead the Men in Green to their maiden ICC T20 World Cup title in the second edition.

 

3.Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi
3

Shahid Afridi (2010, 2016) - In 2010, Afridi-led Pakistan had a strong but heartbreaking campaign as defending champions, as they were eliminated in the semi-finals after losing to Australia. In 2016, the campaign under Shahid Afridi's captaincy was even worse as the team were knocked out in the Super 10 round.

 

4.Mohammad Hafeez

Mohammad Hafeez
4

Mohammad Hafeez (2012, 2014) - In the 2012 edition of the T20 World Cup, Pakistan came to the semi-final round but were eliminated after losing to hosts Sri Lanka. In the next edition, Pakistan were knocked out in the Super 10 round due to a bad Net Run Rate.

 

5.Babar Azam

Babar Azam
5

Babar Azam (2021, 2022, 2024) - One of the best T20 World Cup campaigns for Pakistan came in the 2021 edition, wherein they defeated arch-rivals India for the first time in ICC World Cups. However, their campaign ended after losing to Australia in the semifinals.

In the 2022 edition, Pakistan were the runners-up as they lost to England in the finals. In the previous edition of the T20 World Cup in 2024, Babar Azam-led Pakistan's performance degraded and were knocked out in the group stage.

6.Salman Ali Agha

Salman Ali Agha
6

Salman Ali Agha (2026) - Pakistan are currently on the verge of getting eliminated in the Super 8 round. Their semi-final qualification chances are hanging in the balance as the Men in Green are depending on England's win in the ENG vs NZ game.

