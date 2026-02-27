Shoaib Malik to Salman Ali Agha: Pakistan's best and worst captains at T20 World Cups

Exclusive: Fact check: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Devarakonda didn't meet PM Narendra Modi for reception invitation, they met him on..., for...
Who is Nikesh Arora? Indian American billionaire’s daughter to marry Jack Hughes in Jodhpur, know his net worth
Noida horror: 6-year-old UKG student at Amity International School locked alone inside parked bus for 6 hours
Who is Naina Bhan? Viral mystery girl steals spotlight during India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match in Chennai
How did India bounce back after South Africa defeat? Arshdeep Singh reveals dressing room secret
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda spotted wearing traditional 'Kankanam' at airport; what is it?
Court slams CBI, calls Arvind Kejriwal's excise case 'economically illiterate,' 'erroneous,' and 'speculative'; details here
Why Rashmika Mandanna walked down the aisle with coconut toward her husband Vijay Deverakonda? Know significance behind this sacred ritual
Will Sanju Samson continue to open with Abhishek Sharma in do-or-die Super 8 clash against West Indies?
Pakistan-Afghanistan War: Taliban launches ‘large-scale offensive’ along Durand Line after Kabul bombing; what we know so far
CRICKET
Aseem Sharma | Feb 27, 2026, 02:17 PM IST
1.Shoaib Malik
Shoaib Malik (2007)- In the inaugural T20 World Cup, Pakistan had a great campaign and even reached the finals, only to lose to arch-rivals India by 5 runs.
2.Younis Khan
Younis Khan (2009) - The only Pakistani captain ever to lead the Men in Green to their maiden ICC T20 World Cup title in the second edition.
3.Shahid Afridi
Shahid Afridi (2010, 2016) - In 2010, Afridi-led Pakistan had a strong but heartbreaking campaign as defending champions, as they were eliminated in the semi-finals after losing to Australia. In 2016, the campaign under Shahid Afridi's captaincy was even worse as the team were knocked out in the Super 10 round.
4.Mohammad Hafeez
Mohammad Hafeez (2012, 2014) - In the 2012 edition of the T20 World Cup, Pakistan came to the semi-final round but were eliminated after losing to hosts Sri Lanka. In the next edition, Pakistan were knocked out in the Super 10 round due to a bad Net Run Rate.
5.Babar Azam
Babar Azam (2021, 2022, 2024) - One of the best T20 World Cup campaigns for Pakistan came in the 2021 edition, wherein they defeated arch-rivals India for the first time in ICC World Cups. However, their campaign ended after losing to Australia in the semifinals.
In the 2022 edition, Pakistan were the runners-up as they lost to England in the finals. In the previous edition of the T20 World Cup in 2024, Babar Azam-led Pakistan's performance degraded and were knocked out in the group stage.
6.Salman Ali Agha
Salman Ali Agha (2026) - Pakistan are currently on the verge of getting eliminated in the Super 8 round. Their semi-final qualification chances are hanging in the balance as the Men in Green are depending on England's win in the ENG vs NZ game.