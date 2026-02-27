Shoaib Malik to Salman Ali Agha: Pakistan's best and worst captains at T20 World Cups

5 . Babar Azam

5

Babar Azam (2021, 2022, 2024) - One of the best T20 World Cup campaigns for Pakistan came in the 2021 edition, wherein they defeated arch-rivals India for the first time in ICC World Cups. However, their campaign ended after losing to Australia in the semifinals.

In the 2022 edition, Pakistan were the runners-up as they lost to England in the finals. In the previous edition of the T20 World Cup in 2024, Babar Azam-led Pakistan's performance degraded and were knocked out in the group stage.