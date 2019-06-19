Photos
Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of World Cup 2019 with thumb injury, Rishabh Pant to replace him
World Cup 2019: Shikhar Dhawan had suffered a thumb injury during the match against Australia.
- DNA Web Team
- Jun 19, 2019, 04:42 PM IST
Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Team India has confirmed. Dhawan suffered a thumb injury during the match against Australia. The Indian team manager, Sunil Subramaniam, confirmed the news during a press conference at the Ageas Bowl on Wednesday. The BCCI has put a request to the World Cup technical committee to allow Rishabh Pant, who linked up with the Indian team last week after being called up as cover for Dhawan, as the replacement in India’s squad of 15.
Official Announcement - @SDhawan25 ruled out of the World Cup. We wish him a speedy recovery #TeamIndia #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/jdmEvt52qS— BCCI (@BCCI) June 19, 2019
Wicket-keeper batsman Pant was called in as a back up for injured Dhawan on June 12. During the India-Pakistan clash on June 16, Dhawan was rested while KL Rahul opened along with Rohit Sharma and at number four Vijay Shankar played. India will take on Afghanistan on June 22 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.
1. Shikhar Dhawan Ruled Out
Shikhar Dhawan had suffered a thumb injury after being hit by Pat Cummins while batting against Australia. Dhawan batted in pain and went on to play a 109-ball 117 knock in the match. However, he did not take the field in the second innings and has been under observation since then. He did not play in the next matches for India. Rishabh Pant is already with the team as cover for Dhawan. He had joined the Indian team ahead of the clash against New Zealand. (Image: Reuters)
2. Shikhar Dhawan Fails to Recover: Sources
The news agency IANS first reported that Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the World Cup as he is not in a position to recover in time for the remaining games. The report quoting sources said that Dhawan has been ruled out as the injury will take more than two weeks to recover. (Image: File Photo)
3. Shikhar Dhawan ruled out for at least a month
According to Team India Manager Sunil Subramaniam, Shikhar Dhawan's hand will remain in a cast until mid-July after being diagnosed with a fracture of the first metacarpal on his left hand. (Image: PTI)