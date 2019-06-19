Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of World Cup 2019 with thumb injury, Rishabh Pant to replace him

World Cup 2019: Shikhar Dhawan had suffered a thumb injury during the match against Australia.

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Team India has confirmed. Dhawan suffered a thumb injury during the match against Australia. The Indian team manager, Sunil Subramaniam, confirmed the news during a press conference at the Ageas Bowl on Wednesday. The BCCI has put a request to the World Cup technical committee to allow Rishabh Pant, who linked up with the Indian team last week after being called up as cover for Dhawan, as the replacement in India’s squad of 15.

Wicket-keeper batsman Pant was called in as a back up for injured Dhawan on June 12. During the India-Pakistan clash on June 16, Dhawan was rested while KL Rahul opened along with Rohit Sharma and at number four Vijay Shankar played. India will take on Afghanistan on June 22 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.