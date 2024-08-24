Shikhar Dhawan retires: A look at his greatest knocks in international cricket

Following the departures of Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir in the early 2010s, Dhawan played a crucial role in anchoring the top order and ensuring stability in the Indian batting lineup.

Shikhar Dhawan, who officially announced his retirement on August 24th, was a key player for India as an opening batsman throughout the previous decade. He provided stability and consistency in the top order across all three formats of the game. Dhawan had a successful run in Test matches, scoring 2315 runs at an impressive average of 40.61, as well as in T20Is with 1759 runs at 27.92. However, it was in One Day Internationals (ODIs) where he truly excelled, amassing 6793 runs at an average of 44.11.

In light of his retirement, let's take a closer look at some of Shikhar Dhawan's standout batting performances over his illustrious 12-year career.