'Nightmares about Sachin' to picking one between Tendulkar, Virat Kohli: Top 5 quotes from Shane Warne

Former Australian skipper Shane Warne, who passed away on Friday, once revealed that he had nightmares about Sachin Tendulkar.
Former Australian skipper, and one of the greatest spinners of all time, Shane Warne passed away in Thailand on Friday. The legendary cricketer had once famously said that he had 'Nightmares about Sachin Tendulkar' in the 90s when the Master Blaster played some jaw-dropping cricket in Australia. He would later go on to clarify that the nightmares did stop, but it was great camaraderie between those two.
He also famously picked Virat Kohli as the 'greatest batsman of all time' once, alongside West Indies great Viv Richards. In this article we will take a look at the top 5 famous quotes from Shane Warne:
1. Nightmares about Sachin
Arguably one of the most memorable quotes from Shane Warne regarding Sachin Tendulkar was when he admitted that he had 'nightmares about Sachin' but later stated that it was a tongue-in-cheek comment on his part.
"I can promise you Sachin is not my dreams and thoughts today. I can’t recall which year it was but he played terrific Innings and they won test matches (against Australia). I said probably, as a throwaway line tongue-in-cheek I said probably have nightmares about Sachin’s drive. I promise you I don't think about Sachin in my sleep," he told BW Businessworld.
2. Calling Virat Kohli the 'G.O.A.T'
The former spin legend had once hailed Virat Kohli as one of the greatest batsmen of all time, alongside West Indies great Viv Richards, while also calling Sachin Tendulkar the best visually pleasing batter.
"Tendulkar was the best to eyeball I had bowled to. So where Virat Kohli stands I am still thinking about it. But at the moment he's got to be very very close to challenge Viv Richards as the greatest one day batsman of all time. To me, it is either Virat Kohli or Viv Richards," he had said to BW Businessworld.
3. Calling Sachin the 'Best'
Naturally, two of the greats who played each other plenty of times in the peak of their careers, Warne recognized Sachin as the 'best' he had faced.
"Sachin Tendulkar is, in my time, the best player without doubt - daylight second, Brian Lara third," Warne had said.
4. When Shane Warne taunted English media
Shane Warne was truly an animated character, never shying away once from expressing what's on his mind. In a famous quote, he once explained the difference between Australian and English media.
"There are a lot more tabloids in England that like to report other things in your life, some of which are true and some of which are exaggerated and untrue. There have been stories where people claim to have seen me in one place and I wasn't even in that city then. The Aussie press is more judgmental and moralistic," he had stated.
5. Admitting that he was a kid on the inside
A fiery character on the field, Warne once admitted that there was a kid inside him while expressing his love for cricket and his family.
"The problem is there's still a big kid inside me who likes to have fun. I am passionate about my cricket and I love my family, but I'm also a kid and maybe I need to grow up... And maybe I don't," Warne famously said.