CRICKET

Shane Warne to Stuart Broad, top 5 wicket-takers in the Ashes

Below is the list of the top five wicket-takers in Ashes history, starting 1882-83.

Aseem Sharma | Nov 21, 2025, 11:24 AM IST

1.Dennis Lillee

Dennis Lillee
1

The Australian right-arm pacer played 24 matches in the Ashes from 1971 to 1982. In 47 innings he played, Lillee took 128 wickets at an average of 22.32.

 

2.Hugh Trumble

Hugh Trumble
2

Another Australian in the list is Hugh Trumble, who played 31 matches in total from 1890 to 1904 and scalped 141 wickets. He is fourth on the list.

 

3.Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad
3

Only England bowler in the top five is Stuart Broad, who played 40 matches in total and took 153 wickets, which includes six 4-fers and eight fifers.

 

4.Glenn McGrath

Glenn McGrath
4

From 1994 to 2007, McGrath played 30 matches in total and scalped 157 wickets at an average of 20.92. These figures include seven 4-fers and 10 fifers.

 

5.Shane Warne

Shane Warne
5

One of the greatest players in cricket, Warne played 36 matches in the Ashes history and took 195 wickets, which is the highest for any bowler ever. These figures include 15 4-fers and 11 fifers.

