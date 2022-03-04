Shane Warne dies at 52: Legendary cricketer's top controversies, in pics

Legendary spinner Shane Warne had a fair share of controversies and scandals. Let's take a quick glance at them.
The much-celebrated spinner Shane Warne's death has sent shockwaves around the globe. Every cricket lover has got affected by Warne's sudden demise. We are here to jot down controversies that affected Shane's career.
1. Bookie dealing
In the 1994 tour of Sri Lanka, Shane along with Mark Waugh were accused of making pacts with an Indian bookie and disclosing pitch details and weather conditions. (Image source DAN Twitter)
2. Substance consumption ban
Prior to the 2003 ICC World Cup, Shane's international career had been brought to a transient halt after he was tested positive for banned substance consumption. Warne admitted to taking a 'fluid' tablet to get back into shape. This was the major controversy of the spinner's career. His ban was also extended by a year, and at that time, he turned towards the commentary (Image source: Ramesh Bala Twitter)
3. The convoluted relationships
Even after being married with two children, Shane was involved with a few other women, and finally, his wife Simone Callahan ran out of patience, and they separated in 2005. Shane was also in a relationship with British actress Liz Hurley, and they got engaged. But Hurley broke the engagement after she found out about Warne's affair with a porn star. (Image source: Anupam Kher Twitter)
4. Warne and Steve Waugh's varied bond
Under Steve Waugh's captaincy, Shane was dropped in the third Test of 1999 tour of West Indies. Since then, their relationship never remained the same. In 2016, Warne called Waugh the "most selfish cricketer," he has played with. He even added, "There’s a lot of reasons I don’t like Steve Waugh, a lot of reasons because he is the most selfish cricketer I’ve played with.” (Image source: Anupam Kher Twitter)
5. The London incident
In September 2017, Warne was accused of attacking porn star Valerie Fox at a nightclub in Mayfair, London. (Image source: Amit Mishra Twitter)