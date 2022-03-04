Shane Warne dies at 52: Legendary cricketer's top controversies, in pics

3/5

Even after being married with two children, Shane was involved with a few other women, and finally, his wife Simone Callahan ran out of patience, and they separated in 2005. Shane was also in a relationship with British actress Liz Hurley, and they got engaged. But Hurley broke the engagement after she found out about Warne's affair with a porn star. (Image source: Anupam Kher Twitter)